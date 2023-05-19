World No.9 Will Zalatoris Announces Return Date After Back Surgery
The American is hoping to make his comeback before the year is out after undergoing successful surgery
Will Zalatoris has revealed when he plans on resuming his career after undergoing successful back surgery.
The 26-year-old withdrew from this year's Masters due to a back injury minutes ahead of his first round tee time at Augusta National, before announcing he had decided to go under the knife for a microdiscectomy.
A post shared by Will Zalatoris (@willzalatoris)
A photo posted by on
"After careful consideration and seeking multiple medical opinions, I underwent a successful microdiscectomy." Zalatoris wrote. "As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of the season, I am happy that I am already seeing the benefits of the procedure. Playing and living in pain is not fun.
"I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall. Thank you to Dr. Michael Duffy, Dr. Tom Kelton, and their respective teams for getting me fixed. And, of course, thank you to everyone for the support and the messages. I look forward to getting back to 100 per cent."
Zalatoris, who lost out in a playoff to Justin Thomas at last year's PGA Championship, has now given a more concrete date for his latest comeback. On ESPN's alternative telecast of the PGA Championship on Friday, the American reiterated that the surgery was a success and revealed that he is targeting a September return.
He also admitted he was pain free for the first time in "two years," before adding: "No headaches, no leg pain. This is the best I've felt, I feel great."
Zalatoris' injury woes first became apparent when he missed the end of 2022 after suffering two herniated discs during the BMW Championship, the week after landing his maiden PGA Tour title. That injury meant he had to sit out the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake and the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.
He then made his return at the year-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions, but worse was to come on the eve of the 87th Masters, when he was forced out of the Green Jacket showdown and the rest of the year's Majors.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
