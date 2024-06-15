World No.1 Nelly Korda Misses Second-Consecutive Cut As Big Names Head Home Early At Meijer LPGA Classic

The US Open may be the main event this week, but a star-studded field is still present at the Meijer LPGA Classic, with the likes of Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson present.

Taking place at Blythefield Country Club, the $3 million event is currently being led by Ally Ewing and Grace Kim, who sit at 11-under-par, with a number of big names vying for the trophy in Belmont, Michigan.

Along with the big players leading, a number of huge names won't be featuring at the weekend, with a one-under-par cut meaning that several of the world's elite missed out.

Having listed the big names to miss the cut at the US Open, we have taken a look at those who missed the cut in Belmont, with some surprising players not present as the final 36 holes hone into view.

Nelly Korda (-1)

Arguably, the most surprising round of this week came from Nelly Korda on Thursday, with the World No.1 carding three birdies, eight pars, five bogeys and one double for a four-over 76.

Korda, who produced an incredible six LPGA Tour wins in seven starts, missed the cut at the US Women's Open in her last event, with the American now missing a second cut in a row at the Meijer LPGA Classic despite a five-under 67 on Friday.

Mel Reid (E)

Mel Reid made her competitive return to action at the Meijer LPGA Classic, but the Englishwoman could only card a two-over 74 on Thursday and a two-under 70 on Friday for a level-par total.

At the US Women's Open, Reid received widespread praise for her performance as an analyst for NBC Sports, with the four-time Solheim Cup player making her sixth LPGA Tour appearance in 2024. However, it wasn't to be for Reid, who missed her fourth cut.

Linnea Strom (+1)

At last week's ShopRite LPGA Classic, Linnea Strom carded an unbelievable 11-under final round of 60 to pick up her first LPGA Tour title in a finish that will be remembered for sometime.

A week later, though, it was a completely different story, as the Swede carded rounds of 70 and 75 to miss the cut by three strokes. The missed cut is her seventh of 2024, with Strom, currently, narrowly inside the top 100 of the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Emily Kristine Pedersen (+1)

The Solheim Cup star has two top 10s, so far, in 2024, but the Dane could only card rounds of 73 and 72 to finish at one-over-par and well back of the cutline.

Despite making only the second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history in 2023, Pedersen hasn't won since 2020, with her drought continuing at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Brittany Lang (+3)

The 2016 US Women's Open winner carded a 74 and 73 for a three-over tournament total, with the 38-year-old missing her second consecutive cut following the US Women's Open a fortnight ago.

Minjee Lee (+6)

It was a week to forget for the World No.10, as Minjee Lee produced rounds of 72 and 78 for a six-over-par tournament total and an eight shot deficit to the cutline in Michigan.

Lee had been in contention at the US Women's Open going into the final round, but an eight-over-par day on Sunday meant she finished in a tie for ninth. Making her first start since then, there was obviously some rust for the two-time Major winner, who will hope for better at next week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.