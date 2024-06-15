World No.1 Nelly Korda Misses Second-Consecutive Cut As Big Names Head Home Early At Meijer LPGA Classic
World No.1, Nelly Korda, missed the cut at the Meijer LPGA Classic, with other notable names not featuring at the weekend in Michigan
The US Open may be the main event this week, but a star-studded field is still present at the Meijer LPGA Classic, with the likes of Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson present.
Taking place at Blythefield Country Club, the $3 million event is currently being led by Ally Ewing and Grace Kim, who sit at 11-under-par, with a number of big names vying for the trophy in Belmont, Michigan.
Along with the big players leading, a number of huge names won't be featuring at the weekend, with a one-under-par cut meaning that several of the world's elite missed out.
Having listed the big names to miss the cut at the US Open, we have taken a look at those who missed the cut in Belmont, with some surprising players not present as the final 36 holes hone into view.
Nelly Korda (-1)
Arguably, the most surprising round of this week came from Nelly Korda on Thursday, with the World No.1 carding three birdies, eight pars, five bogeys and one double for a four-over 76.
Korda, who produced an incredible six LPGA Tour wins in seven starts, missed the cut at the US Women's Open in her last event, with the American now missing a second cut in a row at the Meijer LPGA Classic despite a five-under 67 on Friday.
Mel Reid (E)
Mel Reid made her competitive return to action at the Meijer LPGA Classic, but the Englishwoman could only card a two-over 74 on Thursday and a two-under 70 on Friday for a level-par total.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
At the US Women's Open, Reid received widespread praise for her performance as an analyst for NBC Sports, with the four-time Solheim Cup player making her sixth LPGA Tour appearance in 2024. However, it wasn't to be for Reid, who missed her fourth cut.
Linnea Strom (+1)
At last week's ShopRite LPGA Classic, Linnea Strom carded an unbelievable 11-under final round of 60 to pick up her first LPGA Tour title in a finish that will be remembered for sometime.
A week later, though, it was a completely different story, as the Swede carded rounds of 70 and 75 to miss the cut by three strokes. The missed cut is her seventh of 2024, with Strom, currently, narrowly inside the top 100 of the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.
Emily Kristine Pedersen (+1)
The Solheim Cup star has two top 10s, so far, in 2024, but the Dane could only card rounds of 73 and 72 to finish at one-over-par and well back of the cutline.
Despite making only the second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history in 2023, Pedersen hasn't won since 2020, with her drought continuing at the Meijer LPGA Classic.
Brittany Lang (+3)
The 2016 US Women's Open winner carded a 74 and 73 for a three-over tournament total, with the 38-year-old missing her second consecutive cut following the US Women's Open a fortnight ago.
Minjee Lee (+6)
It was a week to forget for the World No.10, as Minjee Lee produced rounds of 72 and 78 for a six-over-par tournament total and an eight shot deficit to the cutline in Michigan.
Lee had been in contention at the US Women's Open going into the final round, but an eight-over-par day on Sunday meant she finished in a tie for ninth. Making her first start since then, there was obviously some rust for the two-time Major winner, who will hope for better at next week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
12 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The US Open - Tiger Woods Misses Weekend At Pinehurst No.2
A number of huge names are heading home for the weekend in North Carolina, as multiple Major winners failed to make the cut at the US Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golfer David Puig Makes US Open Cut To Earn Olympics Spot
David Puig is set to overtake Jorge Campillo in the rankings to team up with Jon Rahm for Spain at Le Golf National
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
The Meijer LPGA Classic celebrates its 10th edition, and there’s an eye-catching purse on offer to mark the occasion
By Mike Hall Published
-
Augusta Winner Lottie Woad Moves Up To World No.1 Amateur Spot
England's Lottie Woad added another landmark to her historic Augusta victory after rising to World No.1 in the women's amateur ranking
By Paul Higham Published
-
Linnea Strom Claims Maiden LPGA Tour Win After Record-Breaking Final Round 60 At ShopRite LPGA Classic
The Swede began the day T52, but an incredible final round was enough for her to claim the title at the Bay Course in Seaview, New Jersey
By Mike Hall Published
-
Linn Grant Handed Second Scandinavian Mixed Title After Final-Round Collapse From Sebastian Soderberg
The Swede won the title after a final round of 65, but it took a dramatic collapse from her compatriot to hand her the title
By Mike Hall Published
-
Couple Paired Together For Final Round Of Scandinavian Mixed
Olivia Cowan and Todd Clements have been paired together for the final round of the co-sanctioned DP World Tour and LET event the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed
By Mike Hall Published
-
LPGA Tour Release Statement After Player In ShopRite LPGA Classic Contention Gets Disqualified
Nasa Hataoka was disqualified after round one of the LPGA Tour event, with the reason being that her lost golf ball was found after the three-minute search time expired
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Very Real Possibility' Of Mixed Golf Format At 2028 Olympics
The International Golf Federation has confirmed that a proposal has gone in for mixed golf at the 2028 LA Olympic Games
By Elliott Heath Published
-
ShopRite LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Ashleigh Buhai defends her title in the latest LPGA Tour event at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey
By Mike Hall Published