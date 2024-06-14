Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

The Meijer LPGA Classic celebrates its 10th edition, and there’s an eye-catching purse on offer to mark the occasion

Lenoa Maguire poses for a photograph with the Meijer LPGA Classic trophy
Leona Maguire won the title in 2023
Mike Hall
By
published

The LPGA Tour continues with the Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan, and there is a significantly increased prize money payout on the 2023 edition.

Back then, Irish star Leona Maguire claimed her second LPGA Tour title with a two-shot win over Thai player Ariya Jutanugam, and earned a $375,000 winner’s check for her efforts. However, this year’s event sees players competing for an overall prize money payout of $3m - one of the highest on the LPGA tour season so far and $500,000 more than the 2023 event.

Because of that, this year’s winner will claim $450,000, while everyone in the top six is set to earn a six-figure sum as the circuit’s record-breaking season for prize money continues.

Beyond the obvious financial incentives, players are also jostling for places in the Race to CME Globe standings. Nelly Korda, who has six wins this season, is way out in front, but with another 500 points on offer to this week’s victor, there is a chance for others to close the gap and help secure their place in another lucrative tournament coming at the end of the season, the CME Group Tour Championship.

Below is the prize money payout for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$450,000
2nd$282,976
3rd$205,279
4th$158,799
5th$127,816
6th$104,576
7th$87,534
8th$76,690
9th$76,690
10th$68,944
11th$58,097
12th$54,223
13th$50,815
14th$47,717
15th$44,928
16th$42,449
17th$40,282
18th$38,422
19th$36,873
20th$35,633
21st$34,395
22nd$33,154
23rd$31,916
24th$30,675
25th$29,592
26th$28,508
27th$27,421
28th$26,337
29th$25,253
30th$24,324
31st$23,394
32nd$22,464
33rd$21,534
34th$20,604
35th$19,831
36th$19,056
37th$18,283
38th$17,507
39th$16,731
40th$16,112
41st$15,493
42nd$14,874
43rd$14,252
44th$13,634
45th$13,169
46th$12,704
47th$12,239
48th$11,774
49th$11,309
50th$10,844
51st$10,536
52nd$10,225
53rd$9,914
54th$9,606
55th$9,295
56th$8,984
57th$8,676
58th$8,365
59th$8,058
60th$7,747
61st$7,593
62nd$7,436
63rd$7,282
64th$7,128
65th$6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Meijer LPGA Classic?

Brooke Henderson at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Brooke Henderson won the tournament five years ago

As ever on the LPGA Tour, there is no shortage of huge names in the field, including no fewer than five former champions.

Leona Maguire won in 2023, and she’s defending her title, along with 2022 winner Jennifer Kupcho and the player who claimed victory the year before her, Nelly Korda. 

She has been enjoying by far the best year of her career, with six wins to date, although she had a rare failure at the US Women’s Open when she missed the cut. She struggled again in the opening round this week, too, with a four-over 76.

Brooke Henderson, who won in 2019, and 2105 winner Lexi Thompson, who recently announced she will be retiring from full-time professional golf at the end of the season, also play.

While Korda has dominated in 2024, there have been several other winners on the LPGA Tour this season and two of them, Blue Bay LPGA victor Bailey Tardy and Linnea Strom, who won the ShopRite LPGA Classic thanks to a record-breaking final round, also play.

Other big names include Lilia Vu, who is looking to get her season on track after a frustrating spell of injuries, Amundi Evian Champion Celine Boutier and two-time Major winner Minjee Lee.

Where Is The Meijer LPGA Classic?

The Meijer LPGA Classic takes place at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. The course, which opened in 1928, has hosted the tournament since its inception in 2014. It also hosted the PGA Tour event the Western Open in 1961, which was won by Arnold Palmer.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Meijer LPGA Classic?

Players are competing for a prize money payout of $3m at the Meijer LPGA Classic. That’s an identical sum to the Mizuho Americas Open. Like the Liberty National event, the winner will take home $450,000.

