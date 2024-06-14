Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Tour continues with the Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan, and there is a significantly increased prize money payout on the 2023 edition.

Back then, Irish star Leona Maguire claimed her second LPGA Tour title with a two-shot win over Thai player Ariya Jutanugam, and earned a $375,000 winner’s check for her efforts. However, this year’s event sees players competing for an overall prize money payout of $3m - one of the highest on the LPGA tour season so far and $500,000 more than the 2023 event.

Because of that, this year’s winner will claim $450,000, while everyone in the top six is set to earn a six-figure sum as the circuit’s record-breaking season for prize money continues.

Beyond the obvious financial incentives, players are also jostling for places in the Race to CME Globe standings. Nelly Korda, who has six wins this season, is way out in front, but with another 500 points on offer to this week’s victor, there is a chance for others to close the gap and help secure their place in another lucrative tournament coming at the end of the season, the CME Group Tour Championship.

Below is the prize money payout for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Meijer LPGA Classic?

Brooke Henderson won the tournament five years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever on the LPGA Tour, there is no shortage of huge names in the field, including no fewer than five former champions.

Leona Maguire won in 2023, and she’s defending her title, along with 2022 winner Jennifer Kupcho and the player who claimed victory the year before her, Nelly Korda.

She has been enjoying by far the best year of her career, with six wins to date, although she had a rare failure at the US Women’s Open when she missed the cut. She struggled again in the opening round this week, too, with a four-over 76.

Brooke Henderson, who won in 2019, and 2105 winner Lexi Thompson, who recently announced she will be retiring from full-time professional golf at the end of the season, also play.

While Korda has dominated in 2024, there have been several other winners on the LPGA Tour this season and two of them, Blue Bay LPGA victor Bailey Tardy and Linnea Strom, who won the ShopRite LPGA Classic thanks to a record-breaking final round, also play.

Other big names include Lilia Vu, who is looking to get her season on track after a frustrating spell of injuries, Amundi Evian Champion Celine Boutier and two-time Major winner Minjee Lee.

Where Is The Meijer LPGA Classic? The Meijer LPGA Classic takes place at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. The course, which opened in 1928, has hosted the tournament since its inception in 2014. It also hosted the PGA Tour event the Western Open in 1961, which was won by Arnold Palmer.