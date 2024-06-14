Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
The Meijer LPGA Classic celebrates its 10th edition, and there’s an eye-catching purse on offer to mark the occasion
The LPGA Tour continues with the Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan, and there is a significantly increased prize money payout on the 2023 edition.
Back then, Irish star Leona Maguire claimed her second LPGA Tour title with a two-shot win over Thai player Ariya Jutanugam, and earned a $375,000 winner’s check for her efforts. However, this year’s event sees players competing for an overall prize money payout of $3m - one of the highest on the LPGA tour season so far and $500,000 more than the 2023 event.
Because of that, this year’s winner will claim $450,000, while everyone in the top six is set to earn a six-figure sum as the circuit’s record-breaking season for prize money continues.
Beyond the obvious financial incentives, players are also jostling for places in the Race to CME Globe standings. Nelly Korda, who has six wins this season, is way out in front, but with another 500 points on offer to this week’s victor, there is a chance for others to close the gap and help secure their place in another lucrative tournament coming at the end of the season, the CME Group Tour Championship.
Below is the prize money payout for the Meijer LPGA Classic.
Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$282,976
|3rd
|$205,279
|4th
|$158,799
|5th
|$127,816
|6th
|$104,576
|7th
|$87,534
|8th
|$76,690
|9th
|$76,690
|10th
|$68,944
|11th
|$58,097
|12th
|$54,223
|13th
|$50,815
|14th
|$47,717
|15th
|$44,928
|16th
|$42,449
|17th
|$40,282
|18th
|$38,422
|19th
|$36,873
|20th
|$35,633
|21st
|$34,395
|22nd
|$33,154
|23rd
|$31,916
|24th
|$30,675
|25th
|$29,592
|26th
|$28,508
|27th
|$27,421
|28th
|$26,337
|29th
|$25,253
|30th
|$24,324
|31st
|$23,394
|32nd
|$22,464
|33rd
|$21,534
|34th
|$20,604
|35th
|$19,831
|36th
|$19,056
|37th
|$18,283
|38th
|$17,507
|39th
|$16,731
|40th
|$16,112
|41st
|$15,493
|42nd
|$14,874
|43rd
|$14,252
|44th
|$13,634
|45th
|$13,169
|46th
|$12,704
|47th
|$12,239
|48th
|$11,774
|49th
|$11,309
|50th
|$10,844
|51st
|$10,536
|52nd
|$10,225
|53rd
|$9,914
|54th
|$9,606
|55th
|$9,295
|56th
|$8,984
|57th
|$8,676
|58th
|$8,365
|59th
|$8,058
|60th
|$7,747
|61st
|$7,593
|62nd
|$7,436
|63rd
|$7,282
|64th
|$7,128
|65th
|$6,971
Who Are The Star Names In The Meijer LPGA Classic?
As ever on the LPGA Tour, there is no shortage of huge names in the field, including no fewer than five former champions.
Leona Maguire won in 2023, and she’s defending her title, along with 2022 winner Jennifer Kupcho and the player who claimed victory the year before her, Nelly Korda.
She has been enjoying by far the best year of her career, with six wins to date, although she had a rare failure at the US Women’s Open when she missed the cut. She struggled again in the opening round this week, too, with a four-over 76.
Brooke Henderson, who won in 2019, and 2105 winner Lexi Thompson, who recently announced she will be retiring from full-time professional golf at the end of the season, also play.
While Korda has dominated in 2024, there have been several other winners on the LPGA Tour this season and two of them, Blue Bay LPGA victor Bailey Tardy and Linnea Strom, who won the ShopRite LPGA Classic thanks to a record-breaking final round, also play.
Other big names include Lilia Vu, who is looking to get her season on track after a frustrating spell of injuries, Amundi Evian Champion Celine Boutier and two-time Major winner Minjee Lee.
Where Is The Meijer LPGA Classic?
The Meijer LPGA Classic takes place at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. The course, which opened in 1928, has hosted the tournament since its inception in 2014. It also hosted the PGA Tour event the Western Open in 1961, which was won by Arnold Palmer.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Meijer LPGA Classic?
Players are competing for a prize money payout of $3m at the Meijer LPGA Classic. That’s an identical sum to the Mizuho Americas Open. Like the Liberty National event, the winner will take home $450,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
