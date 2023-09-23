World Famous Scottish Links Reveals Plans For New £14m Clubhouse

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club have revealed plans for a new £14 million state-of-the-art clubhouse at the Championship Course.

Having recently announced a new 99-year lease on Common Good Land with Highland Council, the plans were signed off by members, with the 18-month construction set to begin work before the end of the year.

Ranked as one of the best golf courses in Scotland, the project will see the original clubhouse - which dates back to the early 20th century - finally replaced, with the new building set to be built on land near the first tee and 18th fairway.

Following the announcement, men's captain Professor David Bell said: "A new and more spacious environmentally friendly clubhouse will enhance the overall Royal Dornoch experience.

The current Royal Dornoch clubhouse (Image credit: Bannerman Media )

“The Championship Course regularly features high on lists of the world's top 10 and while we enjoy a fine reputation for our food offering and hospitality, we know the existing clubhouse is less than ideal for members, our many visitors and our staff.

“We are determined to deliver a clubhouse that will stand the test of time and match the quality of the Championship Course. Our golf courses have evolved down the years and this clubhouse will provide a legacy for generations to come."

Plans have long been in the works for the new, 2,040 square metre development – a 600 square metre increase on the current building - but were temporarily put on hold as the club took stock financially following the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, following a recent special general meeting, plans have now been approved, with the improved clubhouse hoping to take further advantage of the panoramic views that the historic links possess.

The clubhouse which was officially opened in 1909 has been extended over the years (Image credit: Historylinks Museum )

"Tireless members of the project team have seized the opportunity to refine the design with the architects and engineers, Professor Bell added.

“The sandstone building designed by Scottish architects Keppie will reflect the standing of the golf course and make the most of the incredible all-round views we enjoy over the links and the Dornoch Firth from a spacious and adaptable first-floor lounge.

“Finishes throughout will be to the highest standards and ensure energy efficiency that is sadly lacking in our current clubhouse."

The club hopes to finish the construction in time for its milestone 150th anniversary in 2027.