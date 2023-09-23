World Famous Scottish Links Reveals Plans For New £14m Clubhouse

The current clubhouse at Royal Dornoch dates back to the early years of the 20th Century

Artist's impression of Royal Dornoch's new clubhouse
An artist’s impression of the new clubhouse Scots architects Keppie have planned for Royal Dornoch Golf Club
(Image credit: Royal Dornoch Golf Club )
Royal Dornoch Golf Club have revealed plans for a new £14 million state-of-the-art clubhouse at the Championship Course.

Having recently announced a new 99-year lease on Common Good Land with Highland Council, the plans were signed off by members, with the 18-month construction set to begin work before the end of the year.

Ranked as one of the best golf courses in Scotland, the project will see the original clubhouse - which dates back to the early 20th century - finally replaced, with the new building set to be built on land near the first tee and 18th fairway.

Following the announcement, men's captain Professor David Bell said: "A new and more spacious environmentally friendly clubhouse will enhance the overall Royal Dornoch experience.

The Royal Dornoch clubhouse

The current Royal Dornoch clubhouse

(Image credit: Bannerman Media )

“The Championship Course regularly features high on lists of the world's top 10 and while we enjoy a fine reputation for our food offering and hospitality, we know the existing clubhouse is less than ideal for members, our many visitors and our staff. 

“We are determined to deliver a clubhouse that will stand the test of time and match the quality of the Championship Course. Our golf courses have evolved down the years and this clubhouse will provide a legacy for generations to come."

Plans have long been in the works for the new, 2,040 square metre development – a 600 square metre increase on the current building - but were temporarily put on hold as the club took stock financially following the Covid-19 pandemic. 

However, following a recent special general meeting, plans have now been approved, with the improved clubhouse hoping to take further advantage of the panoramic views that the historic links possess.

A historic photo of Royal Dornoch Golf Club from the 20th Century

The clubhouse which was officially opened in 1909 has been extended over the years

(Image credit: Historylinks Museum )

"Tireless members of the project team have seized the opportunity to refine the design with the architects and engineers, Professor Bell added. 

“The sandstone building designed by Scottish architects Keppie will reflect the standing of the golf course and make the most of the incredible all-round views we enjoy over the links and the Dornoch Firth from a spacious and adaptable first-floor lounge. 

“Finishes throughout will be to the highest standards and ensure energy efficiency that is sadly lacking in our current clubhouse."

The club hopes to finish the construction in time for its milestone 150th anniversary in 2027.

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

