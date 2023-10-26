Odyssey Golf And YouTube Stars Good Good Collaborate With New Putters
The YouTube group signed a deal with Callaway at the start of 2023 and will release their second limited-edition product together
Popular YouTube group Good Good has announced its latest collaboration with its equipment sponsor Callaway, which will see the release of a limited edition Good Good putter made by Odyssey.
The group, which has more than more than 1.3m subscribers on Youtube, as well as 677,000 followers on Instagram, has become a household name in the world of golf social media.
Having accrued a vast amount of followers with its golf videos, the group signed an exclusive sponsorship deal with Callaway at the start of 2023 and will now release its second limited-edition product together.
Earlier in the year, exclusive Good Good golf balls were released for fans to buy and now a branded putter in collaboration with Odyssey - a brand owned by Callaway - will be available in time for Christmas.
A post shared by Odyssey Golf (@odysseygolf)
A photo posted by on
Made in both a blade and mallet style, the baby blue putter will be released in December, although no official date for the release has been given yet. Odyssey is known for making some of the best putters on the market, and these look to follow a similar design pattern to the Versa putters relaunched at the start of this year. Whether this model will be among the best Odyssey putters remains to be seen.
Last year, prior to the partnership with Callaway, Good Good released its own putter - a 365-gram, large blade putter - which sold out quickly. The group also has an extensive line of merchandise which fans can buy.
It marks yet another step in the growing influence of social media stars and companies in the sport. Popular golf podcast, No Laying Up has a similar sponsorship deal with Titleist, while Barstool Sports’ Fore Play podcast are signed with TaylorMade and this year streamed live coverage of a Korn Ferry Tour event.
Speaking when Callaway announced their partnership with Good Good back in early 2023, Golf VP of Global Marketing Nick McInally recognised the importance of working with such brands that engage a younger audience to golf's traditional viewership.
“Callaway is proud to partner with Good Good Golf and to collaborate with them as they continue to make the game more inviting, visible and entertaining for golfers of all ages and backgrounds.
“Good Good has a proven track record of creating family-developed content that celebrates how golf creates friendships, memories and fun wherever it’s played, and we look forward to highlighting those stories with their team.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
McGinley Confident The Open Will Be Heading To The Republic Of Ireland
Paul McGinley thinks the Open going to Portmarnock now has "more chance of happening than not" and says the course is as good as anything on the current rota
By Paul Higham Published
-
Seven-Handicap YouTube Star Defies Odds To Complete Hole-In-One Challenge
YouTube star and CEO of gaming organisation 100 Thieves 'Nadeshot' achieved the feat in little over an hour having rented out a course to put his skills to the test
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Seven-Handicap YouTube Star Defies Odds To Complete Hole-In-One Challenge
YouTube star and CEO of gaming organisation 100 Thieves 'Nadeshot' achieved the feat in little over an hour having rented out a course to put his skills to the test
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Are The No Laying Up Members?
Get to know the characters behind the hugely successful golf content creation company
By Ben Fleming Published
-
ESPN Agrees Deal To Broadcast First Season Of TGL
The new goal league, launched by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, is due to start in January 2024
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Hints At PGA Tour Switch After Ryder Cup Success
The Scotsman admitted that he may have to make the move to America if he's to achieve all of his goals within the game
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Honorary European Ryan Fox 'Chuffed' By Europe's Ryder Cup Victory
The New Zealander admitted he was no neutral observer and was pulling for Luke Donald's side last week at Marco Simone
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Max Homa Commits To Debut Appearance In DP World Tour Event
The American will tee it up in the iconic tournament for the first time and will be joined in the field by compatriot Justin Thomas
By Ben Fleming Published
-
European Ryder Cup Heroes To Make Immediate Return At Dunhill Links Championship
Three of Luke Donald's side are set to return from Italy and tee it up in Scotland later this week
By James Nursey Published
-
'My Head Was Spinning' - Why Max Homa Took An 'Incredible' Penalty Drop On The Final Hole At The Ryder Cup
Homa top scored for America in Rome with 3.5 points but benefited from a canny drop on the last in his Sunday singles
By James Nursey Published