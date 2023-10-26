Odyssey Golf And YouTube Stars Good Good Collaborate With New Putters

Popular YouTube group Good Good has announced its latest collaboration with its equipment sponsor Callaway, which will see the release of a limited edition Good Good putter made by Odyssey.

The group, which has more than more than 1.3m subscribers on Youtube, as well as 677,000 followers on Instagram, has become a household name in the world of golf social media.

Having accrued a vast amount of followers with its golf videos, the group signed an exclusive sponsorship deal with Callaway at the start of 2023 and will now release its second limited-edition product together.

Earlier in the year, exclusive Good Good golf balls were released for fans to buy and now a branded putter in collaboration with Odyssey - a brand owned by Callaway - will be available in time for Christmas.

Made in both a blade and mallet style, the baby blue putter will be released in December, although no official date for the release has been given yet. Odyssey is known for making some of the best putters on the market, and these look to follow a similar design pattern to the Versa putters relaunched at the start of this year. Whether this model will be among the best Odyssey putters remains to be seen.

Last year, prior to the partnership with Callaway, Good Good released its own putter - a 365-gram, large blade putter - which sold out quickly. The group also has an extensive line of merchandise which fans can buy.

It marks yet another step in the growing influence of social media stars and companies in the sport. Popular golf podcast, No Laying Up has a similar sponsorship deal with Titleist, while Barstool Sports’ Fore Play podcast are signed with TaylorMade and this year streamed live coverage of a Korn Ferry Tour event.

Speaking when Callaway announced their partnership with Good Good back in early 2023, Golf VP of Global Marketing Nick McInally recognised the importance of working with such brands that engage a younger audience to golf's traditional viewership.

“Callaway is proud to partner with Good Good Golf and to collaborate with them as they continue to make the game more inviting, visible and entertaining for golfers of all ages and backgrounds.

“Good Good has a proven track record of creating family-developed content that celebrates how golf creates friendships, memories and fun wherever it’s played, and we look forward to highlighting those stories with their team.”