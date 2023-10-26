Seven-Handicap YouTube Star Defies Odds To Complete Hole-In-One Challenge

Ever wondered how long it would take you to make a hole-in-one if you just kept taking shots?

The popular DP World Tour challenge, "chase the ace" has seen many pros like Thomas Pieters and Edoardo Molinari try and fail to make a hole-in-one with 500 balls.

But what about a regular, recreational golfer? Well, Esports owner, Nadeshot decided to put it to the test.

The owner of the popular gaming and lifestyle organisation 100 Thieves, Nadeshot, real name Matthew Haag, set up the official challenge - streamed on Twitch and sponsored by AT&T - to see if he could achieve the feat.

Having rented out a course, the seven-handicapper, who revealed he had already made two hole-in-ones before, had around 12 hours to land another perfect shot into the 135-yard par three.

The odds of achieving the feat are said to be 12,500 to one, and Nadeshot was not in a confident mood prior, noting to camera that: "We’ll probably fail, but we’re gonna have a great time."

In the end, however, the popular YouTuber - with more than three million subscribers - defied all the odds, needing just over an hour and 79 attempts before a superb effort bounced right before the hole and rolled into the cup.

Check out the shot below:

79 BALLS AND HE HITS THE HOLE-IN-ONE @Nadeshot pic.twitter.com/KTuArFw4ozOctober 25, 2023 See more

Despite the incredible feat, Nadeshot revealed he wouldn't be adding it to his official tally of hole-in-ones, noting on social media: "I want to lay these comments to bed once and for all, I don’t count this as a hole-in-one.

"Every golf account has meme’d, reposted and shared the prompt “if you had 24 hours and an unlimited amount of shots, could you hole out?“. We had a ton of fun and we aren’t going to jail."

Still, not too bad for someone who revealed he had played little golf in the build-up to the event and had to take pain medication having played 36 holes in the 48 hours prior to the event.

Hole in one walk up pic.twitter.com/fleUFcSruWOctober 25, 2023 See more

Having made his name playing the popular video game, Call of Duty, perhaps Nadeshot may have attracted the interest of the legendary Tiger Woods. After all, the 15-time Major champion was spotted back on the golf course wearing a Call of Duty Black Ops hoodie earlier this month.