Robert MacIntyre Hints At PGA Tour Switch After Ryder Cup Success
The Scotsman admitted that he may have to make the move to America if he's to achieve all of his goals within the game
Robert MacIntyre has hinted that he may make the switch to the PGA Tour in the new year as the Scotsman looks to make the next step in his career after his success at the Ryder Cup.
MacIntyre played a handful of PGA Tour events in 2021 but has been ever-present on the DP World Tour for the past couple of years as he looked to secure his spot on the Ryder Cup team.
The Scotsman not only made the team but went unbeaten (2-0-1) as Europe romped to victory against the United States at Marco Simone, but the 27-year-old acknowledged that he now has a decision to make as to where his future lies.
"I know what dreams I want to achieve. But a lot has got to change within my life to achieve the dreams," he said, speaking ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. "I don't know if I'm willing to change as much as I need to to achieve them but we'll sit down next week and have the chat, an open chat with the whole team, and see how we move forward."
When pressed further on whether that meant a move to the PGA Tour, he added: "Yeah, it would be. There's so much going on just now, I'm just trying to put it to the back of my mind. I know a lot of things that potentially could happen.
"I actually had that conversation with my mom yesterday about it, and I was like, 'I think I've got to do certain things to get to that next level', Because she was like, 'What's your strategy now?'
"It's how do we achieve this? I know inside what I need to do. But it's a lot. I mean, I enjoy family time. I enjoy home life. I don't know whether that's the be-all and end-all. I need to weigh it all out with the team around me."
MacIntyre currently sits tenth in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai standings, meaning he would qualify for PGA Tour membership next season. The World No. 55 is also targeting a spot in the world's top 50 which would earn him an invite to to play in his third Masters next April.
"Yeah, for me, the main goal is top 50 in the world by Christmas," he said. "That's pretty much my only goal now. And it's very much achievable. It's very close. I just need to set my own points to achieve that."
Having flown straight from Rome to St Andrews to compete in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, MacIntyre has had a whirlwind last few days. Despite that, the Scotsman has found some time to reflect on his dream week at the Ryder Cup and, in particular, his fourball partnership with Justin Rose.
"Before the first tee shot on the Friday, he saw I was nervous - I was almost crying walking off the range," MacIntyre added. "But when we had done all the TV cameras and all that, he came over put his arm around me and goes, 'Everything is going to be all right. This will be over in 2 1/2 minutes'.
"He was brilliant. He's so experienced. He kept me calm. He trusted me. He believed in me. Even though I was terrible on the green on Friday. I think he spoke to Luke and said, 'He's close.' Then Saturday, he just kept believing in me. I still had not made a putt for 12 holes, and I stood on 13, and he was trying to help me read the putt. I was like, 'Justin, it's all right. I got this one'.
"And once I holed that, he put his arm around me and was like, 'That's what it's all about. We fight together'. He was incredible the whole week. He was someone that I knew I got along with, but I mean, I know him on a different level."
