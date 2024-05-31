Women's US Open Competitor Called In For Diaper Duty Mid-Round During Long Delay On Brutal 12th Hole
Rachel Rohanna brought her husband under the ropes on the 12th tee box to clean up the "two-man effort" during a delay in play
Rachel Rohanna carded a disappointing six-over-par 76 in the opening round of the Women’s US Open at Lancaster Country Club, but led the field in one unusual category – number of diapers changed per round.
Rohanna would fail to card a birdie during her opening 18 but sprung to action on the notoriously difficult 12th hole when she noticed her youngest child had “went to the bathroom all over the place”.
The 12th hole, a 161-yard par 3, averaged almost a full shot over par for the day after playing into a brisk north-west wind. The average score for round one clocked at 3.801, not helped by Nelly Korda carding a 10 on the hole, just her third hole of the tournament after starting on the 10th.
On the tee box however, the difficulty of the hole was the least of Rohanna’s concerns:
“There was a back up with the playing and then there was, you know, the opposite of a back up in the stroller.” Rohanna told the media after her round.
“There was like I think four groups or something on the tee box. I was talking to my husband and looked down and happened to see that my youngest was just -- went to the bathroom all over the place.
“I was like, Ethan, so I brought them inside the ropes and we went into a roped off area and changed her. It was a two-man effort to get that taken care of.
“At first I was like, I'm not sure he can come in the ropes. Oh, whatever. Nobody is going to say anything. It's just me and him.
“I said he had to come in because it was definitely a two-man effort. Yeah, no, it was everywhere!”
Rohanna will be looking for less of a mess during her second round as she battles to make the cut in Pennsylvania at 12.30pm local time on Friday.
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62
