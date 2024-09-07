Wind Causes Carnage At Omega European Masters

Blustery conditions at the Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club event are giving players plenty to think about during the third round of the Omega European Masters

Eddie Pepperell takes a tee shot on the third day of the Omega European Masters
Eddie Pepperell is one of the players who has struggled with the conditions at the Omega European Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Players have been battling blustery conditions in the third round of the DP World Tour’s Omega European Masters, and it is predictably causing havoc.

For example, driving distances at the 14th at Switzerland's Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club have been particularly eye-catching, with local star Cedric Gugler, who is one of the chasing pack behind leader Matt Wallace, among those eating into the 547-yard par 5 at the high altitude course with considerable ease. Gugler hit his tee shot an incredible 476 yards on the way to a birdie.

However, while some have benefited from the conditions, for others, the 35mph gusts have not been as helpful.

For example, Nicolai von Dellingshausen had been going along nicely enough with a creditable one-over on his front nine on a day where low scores were generally proving hard to come by.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen takes a shot at the Omega European Masters

Nicolai von Dellingshausen putted into the lake at the 12th during the third round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The German approached the 12th hole still within sight of the leader, standing six behind the Englishman. After his second shot found the back of the green, he faced a daunting 54-foot putt for birdie, but that’s where things began to unravel.

Any hopes he had of immediately narrowing the gap at the top of the leaderboard were comprehensively thwarted when, instead of his putt heading towards the hole, the ball took a severe misturn into the lake beside the green.

He didn’t have much luck with his fifth shot either, finishing 37 feet from the hole, and he could only get to one-and-a-half feet with his bogey attempt before finishing a double-bogey to slip further behind the lead.

If that left Von Dellingshausen deflated, he could at least take consolation from the fact that he wasn’t the only one struggling at the hole. His playing partner Eddie Pepperell also came a cropper thanks to the lake when he found the water not once but twice.

The Englishman’s second shot veered left of the green to land in the water, but to his dismay, his very next shot traveled only four yards before again landing in the lake before he eventually walked away with a quadruple-bogey eight.

Elsewhere, another Englishman, Alex Fitzpatrick, began the day in contention for his maiden DP World Tour win, but he got off to the worst possible start when, on the opening hole, he three-putted from inside six feet to give him a dispiriting double-bogey.

Alex Fitzpatrick takes a tee shot at the Betfred British Masters

Alex Fitzpatrick three-putted from within six feet on the opening hole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the misfortunes of the three players, they each remain in reasonable positions on the leaderboard, with Fitzpatrick six off the lead, Von Dellinghausen seven off the pace after he recovered with successive birdies, and Pepperell tied for 30th.

However, with the windy conditions showing no signs of abating on Moving Day, surely anything is possible as the chaotic third round continues.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
