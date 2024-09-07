Omega European Masters Tee Times: Round Four
Matt Wallace leads the way at the Omega European Masters as he looks for his fifth DP World Tour win
After a chaotic third round of the Omega European Masters where strong winds made playing conditions difficult, Matt Wallace leads the way in the final round as he closes in on his fifth DP World Tour Title.
Wallace begins the final round four shots clear of Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and five ahead of Andrew "Beef" Johnston, and the three are the last to head out at Switzerland's Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club. They begin at 6.30am EDT (11.30am BST).
One player who had been in contention was Jordan Smith, but he was given a costly ruling penalty on the 12th, which turned a double-bogey into a quadruple-bogey. As a result, he begins nine off the lead in a group with Darren Fichardt and Richie Ramsay. They begin at 5.19am EDT (9.19am BST).
Before the tournament, much of the attention was on the appearance of Matt Fitzpatrick as he went in search of his third Omega European Masters title, but it's younger brother Alex who has left himself in contention for a maiden DP World Tour title. He's grouped with Jonas Blixt and Jason Scrivener, with the three beginning at 6.08am EDT (11.08am BST).
Local star Cedric Gugler remains in contention six off the lead, and he's grouped with Edoardo Molinari and Henrik Norlander. The three are the penultimate group to tee it up, with a start time of 6.19am (11.19am).
Below are the tee times for the final round of the Omega European Masters.
Omega European Masters Tee Times - Round Four
EDT (BST)
- 1.15am (6.15am): Rhys Enoch, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1.25am (6.25am): Haotong Li, Mikko Korhonen, Adrien Saddier
- 1.36am (6.36am): Jacob Skov Olesen, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Jorge Campillo
- 1.47am (6.47am): Aaron Cockerill, Sebastian Garcia, Francesco Laporta
- 1.58am (6.58am): Matthias Schwab, Ashun Wu, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 2.09am (7.09am): Mashiro Kawamura, Matt Fitzpatrick, Connor Syme
- 2.20am (7.20am): Gunner Wiebe, Matti Schmid, John Parry
- 2.36am (7.36am): Gregory Bourdy, Alejandro Del Rey, David Ravetto
- 2.47am (7.47am): Max Schliesing, Andrea Pavan, Angel Hidalgo
- 2.58am (7.58am): Matthew Jordan, Scott Jamieson, Taichi Kho
- 3.09am (8.09am): Kieffer Maximilian, Sean Crocker, Antoine Rozner
- 3.25am (8.25am): Gary Hurley, Jeff Winther, Brandon Stone
- 3.36am (8.36am): Sam Hutsby, Thomas Aiken, Lucas Vacarisas
- 3.47am (8.47am): Ugo Coussaud, Stephen Gallacher, Nicola Gerhardsen
- 3.58am (8.58am): Ronan Kleu, Eddie Pepperell, Louis De Jager
- 4.14am (9.14am): Jannik De Bruyn, Tom Vaillant, Ivan Cantero
- 4.25am (9.25am): Stuart Manley, Marcel Siem, Nicolas Colsaerts
- 4.36am (9.36am): Jeong weon Ko, Rikuya Hoshino, Guido Migliozzi
- 4.47am (9.47am): Thriston Lawrence, Joost Luiten, Chase Hannah
- 5.08am (10.08am): Jayden Schaper, Daan Huizing, Oliver Wilson
- 5.19am (9.19am): Darren Fichardt, Jordan Smith, Richie Ramsay
- 5.30am (10.30am): Bernd Wiesberger, Sebastian Friedrichsen, Alexander Bjork
- 5.41am (10.41am): Gavin Green, Nicolai Von Dellinshausen, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 5.57am (10.57am): Casey Jarvis, Nacho Elvira, Sebastian Soderberg
- 6.08am (11.08am): Jonas Blixt, Alex Fitzpatrick, Jason Scrivener
- 6.19am (11.19am): Cedric Gugler, Edoardo Molinari, Henrik Norlander
- 6.30am (11.30am): Andrew Johnston, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Matt Wallace
How To Watch The Omega European Masters In The US
All times EDT
Sunday 8 September: 6.30am-11.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
How To Watch The Omega European Masters In The UK
All times BST
Sunday 8 September: 11.30pm-4.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
