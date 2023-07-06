Win A Day With Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock And Mia Baker

Enter for your chance to join Team Golf Monthly in a special TaylorMade women's golf day with Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock and Mia Baker

TaylorMade promo of day with Hull, Dimmock and Baker
(Image credit: TaylorMade Golf)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

Here's your chance to join Team Golf Monthly along with TaylorMade Athletes Charley Hull and Annabel Dimmock at TaylorMade's golf day for women! This promises to be a very special day where you can get up close and personal to some of the biggest names in the women's game, see them in action and learn how they hit the amazing shots they do.

Hosted by TaylorMade Ambassador and social media star Mia Baker at Porters Park Golf Club, you and a guest of your choice will enjoy:

  • A driving range masterclass and Q&A with Charley, Annabel, and Mia
  • Trying the latest TaylorMade products and competing in fun challenges to win prizes
  • Hitting the course for a 9-hole competition as part of Team Golf Monthly

Charley Hull with the 2022 The Ascendant LPGA trophy

Charley Hull has won twice on the LPGA Tour and three times on the Ladies European Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two lucky winners will be selected at random, with each winner being able to bring a guest to complete the team of four golfers forming Team Golf Monthly on Friday 25th August, 2023.

All winners and guests must be female and agree to be filmed on the day. The sign up period runs until Monday 31 July, with winners contacted on Tuesday 1st August.

Good luck!

APPLY FOR TEAM GOLF MONTHLY

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
Senior Staff Writer

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

