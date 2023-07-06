Win A Day With Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock And Mia Baker

Here's your chance to join Team Golf Monthly along with TaylorMade Athletes Charley Hull and Annabel Dimmock at TaylorMade's golf day for women! This promises to be a very special day where you can get up close and personal to some of the biggest names in the women's game, see them in action and learn how they hit the amazing shots they do.

Hosted by TaylorMade Ambassador and social media star Mia Baker at Porters Park Golf Club, you and a guest of your choice will enjoy:

A driving range masterclass and Q&A with Charley, Annabel, and Mia

Trying the latest TaylorMade products and competing in fun challenges to win prizes

Hitting the course for a 9-hole competition as part of Team Golf Monthly

Charley Hull has won twice on the LPGA Tour and three times on the Ladies European Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two lucky winners will be selected at random, with each winner being able to bring a guest to complete the team of four golfers forming Team Golf Monthly on Friday 25th August, 2023.

All winners and guests must be female and agree to be filmed on the day. The sign up period runs until Monday 31 July, with winners contacted on Tuesday 1st August.

Good luck!

APPLY FOR TEAM GOLF MONTHLY