Win A Day With Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock And Mia Baker
Enter for your chance to join Team Golf Monthly in a special TaylorMade women's golf day with Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock and Mia Baker
Here's your chance to join Team Golf Monthly along with TaylorMade Athletes Charley Hull and Annabel Dimmock at TaylorMade's golf day for women! This promises to be a very special day where you can get up close and personal to some of the biggest names in the women's game, see them in action and learn how they hit the amazing shots they do.
Hosted by TaylorMade Ambassador and social media star Mia Baker at Porters Park Golf Club, you and a guest of your choice will enjoy:
- A driving range masterclass and Q&A with Charley, Annabel, and Mia
- Trying the latest TaylorMade products and competing in fun challenges to win prizes
- Hitting the course for a 9-hole competition as part of Team Golf Monthly
Two lucky winners will be selected at random, with each winner being able to bring a guest to complete the team of four golfers forming Team Golf Monthly on Friday 25th August, 2023.
All winners and guests must be female and agree to be filmed on the day. The sign up period runs until Monday 31 July, with winners contacted on Tuesday 1st August.
Good luck!
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
LIV Golf Agrees Deal With US Airport Broadcaster ReachTV
LIV Golf has reached an agreement with ReachTV, America's largest in-airport television network
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'We've Got 14 Majors Out Here Now' - Pro On The Strength Of LIV Golf
Branden Grace says LIV Golf now has 14 events just like Majors given the increased strength of the field
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Playing Pebble Beach 'Massive' For Women's Game - Georgia Hall
Georgia Hall says it's "massive" for the game to have the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, but adds they deserve to be playing at iconic venues
By Paul Higham • Published
-
The Player Who's Competing And Broadcasting This Week At The US Women's Open
One player in the field has taken on two big jobs at Pebble Beach
By Michael Weston • Published
-
A 'Breakthrough Moment' - US Women's Open To Feature Record $11m Purse
The prize fund for the US Open has been increased by $1m, making the purse at Pebble Beach the largest ever in the women's game
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'A Big Test For Women's Golf' - Sorenstam On 'Historic Opportunity' Of Playing Pebble Beach
Golfing legend Annika Sorenstam says staging the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach is a big test for the women's game
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Michelle Wie West Dreaming Of 'Incredible' Career Ending At US Women's Open
Michelle Wie West would love to have a dream ending to her career as she makes an emotional final appearance at the Women's US Open
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Amy Olson To Compete At US Women's Open While Seven Months Pregnant
The American qualified for the Major back in June and will now compete at Pebble Beach this weekend
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
'Absolute Sorcery' - Social Media In Awe Of Rose Zhang Video Ahead Of US Women's Open
The 20-year-old is set to compete in this week's US Women's Open at Pebble Beach
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Nelly Korda 'Amazed' By Pebble Beach As World No.2 Prepares For US Women's Open
The American is looking to bounce back after a missed cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month
By Ben Fleming • Published