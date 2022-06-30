Will Zalatoris Issues Statement After LIV Golf Rumours
Will Zalatoris has pledged his future to both the PGA and DP World Tours following rumours that he would be joining LIV Golf.
The American released a statement to shut down the rumours, stating he has "dreamed of winning on the PGA Tour and winning Majors" since he was a child.
"There have been a lot of rumors surrounding LIV golf and of specific guys potentially leaving," Zalatoris said.
"Now, I have begun to hear rumors that I might be going to LIV. I'd like to clear this up and say that I am fully committed to the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour. I have been vocal about this since February and nothing has changed. I have dreamed of winning on the PGA TOUR and winning majors since I was a little kid.
"I love where the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour and their associated tours are headed. I cannot wait for the rest of the PGA TOUR season and the Race to Dubai. See everyone in Scotland the next two weeks."
The American currently ranks 13th in the world after his third runner-up finish in a Major at the US Open. He finished one stroke shy of Matt Fitzpatrick at Brookline, just a month after losing out to Justin Thomas in a playoff at the PGA Championship.
He joins Thomas as well as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and a number of other big names to have publicly supported the PGA and DP World Tours.
