Why The New JPX925 Irons Are The Fastest Mizuno Has Ever Made
We explain How Mizuno has incorporated speed, playability and forgiveness into the three models that form the JPX925 Hot Metal irons
If you are looking for a little more assistance when hitting your approach shots but don’t want to sacrifice feel and control, then one of the new Mizuno JPX925 Hot Metal irons may just be for you. With three models to choose from, the team at Mizuno has attempted to create a range that offers faster ball speeds by breaking new ground while optimizing playability and control versus what we saw with the JPX923 irons.
For the first time, the JPX925 Hot Metal family introduces multi-material construction thanks to strategically-placed tungsten in the longer irons to deliver a higher launch and steeper landing angles. There's also a new CORTECH design with a Contour Ellipse Face that is 30 percent thinner than its predecessor to enhance centre ball speed and retain maximum speed through impact. Additionally, Acoustic Sound Ribs ensure precisely calibrated vibration patterns for a solid, explosive impact sound.
The range, which aims to be among the best Mizuno irons, also introduces a new colour coding system on the back of each clubhead, simplifying the differentiation of models during fittings and on the shelves. This system features a white marker for the Hot Metal, black for the Hot Metal Pro, and blue for the Hot Metal High Launch, allowing for quick and easy identification.
What Are The Models And Who Are They Aimed At?
The JPX925 Hot Metal ($150/£150 per club) is the iron in the range that offers all-round performance and the broadest appeal. The new multi-material construction improves on the performance of the Nickel Chromoly to create precision and control in an ideal iron for mid-handicappers.
The JPX925 Hot Metal irons also benefit from the inclusion of Chromoly 4140M, a high-strength material known for its excellent strength-to-weight ratio and malleability. This allows for a high-strength face with a pliable hosel for precise fitting. The seamless one-piece cup face geometry, with thinned areas around the perimeter, helps to expand the rebound area for high ball speed across the entire face. A variable sole thickness enhances the overall face flex area, contributing to increased COR.
The JPX925 Hot Metal Pro ($150/£165 per club) is the slimmest and most compact looking iron out of the three new releases and has the same performance characteristics as some of the best golf irons on the market. It is designed for golfers that want distance and forgiveness from an iron that looks sleek and refined in the playing position.
Mizuno's Harmonic Impact Technology, featuring meticulously fine-tuned head geometry across all three models, delivers an ideal feel and feedback at impact. All three irons also boast a White Satin Brush Finish for a modern, elegant look that is both durable and non-glare.
The third iron in the lineup is the JPX925 Hot Metal HL (High Launch). This model ($150/£150 per iron) features all of the same technology found in the other two irons while offering additional launch and more spin thanks to a longer blade length, higher lofts and more offset than the other two models in the lineup. Aimed at the slightly slower swinger, this iron is designed to the get the ball up and keep it their for longer.
The wider sole makes this iron easy to get through the ground and if Mizuno’s track record of producing solid irons is anything to go by, this HL model will quickly be considered one of the most forgiving irons.
What Mizuno Says
“With the JPX line, we are pushing the boundaries of golf club engineering,” says David Llewellyn, Director of R&D.
“The new Hot Metal Iron family introduces a multi-material design, strategically incorporating tungsten into our Nickel Chromoly designs, enhancing the renowned Hot Metal distance with impressive height and spin. With three distinct models to choose from, each offering extensive custom fitting options, we uphold the quality and craftsmanship Mizuno is renowned for. We are dedicated to continually setting new standards of performance in the industry.”
