Why Is the Solheim Cup On Again Next Year?
The tournament takes place this year in Spain but will also be held in 2024 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia
The Solheim Cup is fast approaching, pitting the top 12 female European golfers against the 12 best American golfers.
The format sees the teams compete across three days with a mixture of fourballs, foursomes and singles to decide the winning side.
Team Europe are the current defending champions after a superb 15-13 victory at Inverness Club, Ohio in 2021. The European team were led by a superb performance from Leonna Maguire who picked up 4.5 out of a possible five points.
This year the tournament takes place at Finca Cortesin in Spain with Suzann Pettersen's side looking to make it three Solheim Cup victories in a row.
Despite the biennial tournament taking place in September 2023, the winner only gets to keep the trophy for 12 months, with the next Solheim Cup scheduled to take place in September 2024 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.
The reason for this quick turnaround is a scheduling conflict with the men's equivalent - the Ryder Cup.
After having to postpone the 2020 edition of the Ryder Cup due to Covid-19, the organisers moved it to 2021 which was the same year as the Solheim Cup.
Moving forward, however, it was decided that the tournaments should move back to alternate years. The Ryder Cup will remain in the odd years, therefore meaning that the Solheim Cup would have to play two tournaments in as many years and then continue to be held on even years after 2024.
That means European Solheim Cup fans will have to wait just three years for the return of a home tournament with the 2026 edition set to take place at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
