Why Bryson DeChambeau Thinks Shouting 'Fore' Is More Harmful For Golf Fans

Contrary to popular belief, Bryson DeChambeau believes it’s potentially more dangerous to yell ‘Fore’ and alert crowds that a ball is heading in their direction.

The 28-year-old was at the centre of multiple controversies last year for his apparent lack of etiquette and care when launching near-200mph missiles towards packed grandstands and unsuspecting fans lining the fairways.

However, speaking on the Rick Shiels Golf Show, DeChambeau sought to defend his behaviour, arguing that it’s safer sometimes to say nothing at all.

He said: “Most of the time when we hit shots, if we don’t think it’s going to get there, there’s really no reason to say anything and most guys don’t on tour. You could, because of how far I’m hitting it, every single shot say, ‘Fore’.

“Sometimes, it’s potentially more harmful because people move and they walk into the direction of the golf ball. When I see a ball and it’s close but I don’t think it’s going to get to someone, that’s when I’m like, one, they can’t hear me because it’s into the wind.

“I can yell as loud as possible, and they wouldn’t be able to hear me. That’s another thing. People think that I’m not being respectful and that I don’t care about patrons or people. That’s the farthest thing from the case. I’ve hit people before and it’s been the worst possible feeling in the world, so don’t ever think I don’t care about fans.

It shouldn’t be difficult to understand that you should ALWAYS shout “fore” when you hit a shot into the crowds… @b_dechambeauWhen is someone going to do something about this? Hopefully before a spectator gets seriously hurt! pic.twitter.com/kSXnEe70XWAugust 6, 2021 See more

“It happens, it’s a part of the sport and don’t think for one bit that we don’t feel terrible for it. I hit someone back in 2017 in Louisiana, sometimes it’s impossible to do anything. The one time that looks like I should be yelling ‘Fore’ and I don’t, sometimes that’s the one that I get the most slack for.”

‘The Golfing Scientist’ has always been a divisive character and took a break from speaking to the media towards the end of last year after receiving a barrage of online “slack” from fellow players and pundits alike. Such was the abuse that he even considered walking away from the sport entirely.

But he's back and tees it up for the second time in 2022 at this week's Farmers Insurance Open at the start of another season in which he is promising to drive the ball further than ever in an attempt to add to his lone major title.