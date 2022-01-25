Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At Torrey Pines?

For this year's edition of the Farmers Insurance Open, the overall tournament purse sees a significant increase, rising from $7.5 million to $8.4 million, with the winner of the event taking home a cool $1.512 million.

Not only is there an increase in prize money, but a whole host of big names will be attending the event at Torrey Pines, with six of the worlds top-10 in action on one of the most famous layouts in golf. Like usual, competitors will play one round on the South Course and one on the North Course before the 36-hole cut. The final two rounds will be played on the South.

Torrey Pines South has hosted the 2008 and 2021 US Open's, which were won by Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm, respectively. In 2021, it was Patrick Reed who claimed the Farmers Insurance Open title, securing his ninth PGA Tour win by a commanding five shots. Going into the final day, he started with a share of the lead, however, a four-under-par round of 68 earnt him the trophy.

Reed hugs his caddie, Kessler Karain, after securing the victory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out how the $8.4 million tournament purse will be distributed below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN?

Both Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele will be looking to secure their first wins at Torrey Pines. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO WON THE 2021 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN?

Last year, it was Patrick Reed who claimed the Farmers Insurance Open by five shots, the biggest margin in his nine career PGA Tour victories. Starting the final round in a share of the lead with Carlos Ortiz, Reed would close the day with a 4-under-par 68, finishing at 14-under and five shots ahead of a huge five-way tie for second.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN?

This year, a huge field is lined up at Torrey Pines, with Reed returning to defend his title. The American will have his work cut out if he is to secure a 10th PGA Tour trophy, with six of the worlds top-10 in action.

These include world number one, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.