Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At Torrey Pines?
A star-studded line up has been announced at Torrey Pines, with six of the world's top-10 players vying for a large tournament purse
For this year's edition of the Farmers Insurance Open, the overall tournament purse sees a significant increase, rising from $7.5 million to $8.4 million, with the winner of the event taking home a cool $1.512 million.
Not only is there an increase in prize money, but a whole host of big names will be attending the event at Torrey Pines, with six of the worlds top-10 in action on one of the most famous layouts in golf. Like usual, competitors will play one round on the South Course and one on the North Course before the 36-hole cut. The final two rounds will be played on the South.
Torrey Pines South has hosted the 2008 and 2021 US Open's, which were won by Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm, respectively. In 2021, it was Patrick Reed who claimed the Farmers Insurance Open title, securing his ninth PGA Tour win by a commanding five shots. Going into the final day, he started with a share of the lead, however, a four-under-par round of 68 earnt him the trophy.
Check out how the $8.4 million tournament purse will be distributed below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN?
The tournament purse for this year's event see's an increase of $900,000, rising from $7.5 million to $8.4 million. The winner will secure $1.512 million for their efforts.
WHO WON THE 2021 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN?
Last year, it was Patrick Reed who claimed the Farmers Insurance Open by five shots, the biggest margin in his nine career PGA Tour victories. Starting the final round in a share of the lead with Carlos Ortiz, Reed would close the day with a 4-under-par 68, finishing at 14-under and five shots ahead of a huge five-way tie for second.
WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN?
This year, a huge field is lined up at Torrey Pines, with Reed returning to defend his title. The American will have his work cut out if he is to secure a 10th PGA Tour trophy, with six of the worlds top-10 in action.
These include world number one, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
