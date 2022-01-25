Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At Torrey Pines?

A star-studded line up has been announced at Torrey Pines, with six of the world's top-10 players vying for a large tournament purse

For this year's edition of the Farmers Insurance Open, the overall tournament purse sees a significant increase, rising from $7.5 million to $8.4 million, with the winner of the event taking home a cool $1.512 million. 

Not only is there an increase in prize money, but a whole host of big names will be attending the event at Torrey Pines, with six of the worlds top-10 in action on one of the most famous layouts in golf. Like usual, competitors will play one round on the South Course and one on the North Course before the 36-hole cut. The final two rounds will be played on the South. 

Torrey Pines South has hosted the 2008 and 2021 US Open's, which were won by Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm, respectively. In 2021, it was Patrick Reed who claimed the Farmers Insurance Open title, securing his ninth PGA Tour win by a commanding five shots. Going into the final day, he started with a share of the lead, however, a four-under-par round of 68 earnt him the trophy.

Check out how the $8.4 million tournament purse will be distributed below.

PositionPrize Money
1st $1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th $19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060

Spieth walks up the fairway

Both Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele will be looking to secure their first wins at Torrey Pines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO WON THE 2021 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN?

Last year, it was Patrick Reed who claimed the Farmers Insurance Open by five shots, the biggest margin in his nine career PGA Tour victories. Starting the final round in a share of the lead with Carlos Ortiz, Reed would close the day with a 4-under-par 68, finishing at 14-under and five shots ahead of a huge five-way tie for second.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN?

This year, a huge field is lined up at Torrey Pines, with Reed returning to defend his title. The American will have his work cut out if he is to secure a 10th PGA Tour trophy, with six of the worlds top-10 in action.

These include world number one, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

