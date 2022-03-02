‘Whoops’ - Tiger Woods Trolls Phil Mickelson

The news that Tiger Woods has won the controversial Player Impact Program ahead of Phil Mickelson has caused consternation in some quarters. However, it’s presented an opportunity for a little lighthearted fun for the man himself.

Woods has claimed the award, which sees him bank $8m of a $40m share distributed among the top 10 players who had the most significant impact on the sport in 2021. The ranking is determined by several metrics, including Google searches and global media reach. However, Mickelson apparently thought he’d won the inaugural award before last year was even over. Back in December, he sent out a tweet thanking supporters for helping him claim the top prize.

There were suggestions at the time that he was speaking too soon. Meanwhile, others suspected he was only making the announcement to drive more engagement and give him a better chance of winning. Regardless of the real reasons for Mickelson’s premature celebrations, Woods’ response – a one-word tweet saying simply “Whoops” with Mickelson’s “thank you” tweet beneath it, is sure to delight the 46-year-old's fans.

🤷‍♂️ whoops 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SkMTGerVOBMarch 2, 2022 See more

We’ll have to wait and see if Lefty reacts to the trolling. Mickelson has had a torrid past couple of weeks that saw him release a statement apologising for comments regarding the reported Saudi Super League and losing some of his sponsors. He’s also suggested he’ll take a break from the game amid the furore. Hopefully, Woods’ response is enough to raise a wry smile at least – after all, the news that Mickelson has been edged out for the top prize by Woods is unlikely to have improved his mood – that second place sees his win “just” $6m rather than Woods’ $8m.