Who Is The Oldest Player To Make The Cut At The Masters?
A Masters champion from the 1990s recently broke the record despite a late interruption at the sharp end of his second round...
In 2023, Fred Couples broke Bernhard Langer's record as the oldest player ever to make the cut at The Masters.
Langer, who will not tee it up in 2024 as a result of an injury sustained while playing pickleball, was 63 years and 78 days when he previously broke the record in 2020.
Meanwhile, the 1992 Masters champion was 63 years and 187 days old when he officially rubberstamped his pass through to the weekend, with the final putt of Couples' second round actually dropping on Saturday morning.
Storms - which brought down trees - caused play to be suspended on Friday afternoon, and the man with arguably the smoothest swing in golf was in the 18th fairway knowing that a five would likely be enough before the hooter sounded.
He returned early the next day to make a five and hand in a second-round score of 74 to follow up his opening 71. One over through 36 holes was enough. More than enough, actually, with three-over helping the likes of Tiger Woods and co. through on the number.
Reacting to his history-making achievement moments later, the 15-time PGA Tour winner said: “I am excited to make the cut. That’s why I come here … that’s my objective, and I did it.
“It’s not like, ‘Ha, ha, ha, I can screw around and play 36 holes for fun.’ I’m going to try and compete. I can't compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that's really why I come. That's what I like to do, is make the cut here at an older age.”
The oldest man to make the cut is not the only record that the Seattle-born golfer is the proud owner of, however. At least for the time being, Couples, Woods, and Gary Player hold the title of most consecutive cuts made at The Masters with 23.
Couples achieved that particular feat between 1983 and 2007, while Woods' streak is current and the 15-time Major winner could hold that particular record on his own with a successful run this year.
In terms of total cuts made, only the great Jack Nicklaus sits ahead of Couples with 31 (Nicklaus has 37).
One of Couples' most impressive achievements arrived in 2010 as a spritely 50-year-old, however. With the help of an opening-round 66, 'Boom Boom' ended the tournament in sixth that year as a result of a nine-under total. That score marks the lowest 72-hole score at Augusta National by a PGA Tour Champions-eligible pro.
And teeing it up in 2024 in what will be his 39th Masters appearance, there is every chance Couples could put his name to a handful more records, too.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
