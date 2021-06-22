Jon Rahm was, in most peoples' views, the best player yet to win a Major - so who now takes that nametag?

Who Is Now The Best Player Yet To Win A Major?

Now that Jon Rahm has bagged his first major who does that leave as the best player still to win one of the big four?

In years gone by this has always been a banker for the likes of Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood and co but we’ve now got some different names among the possibles of those who are seemingly on the verge of major greatness.

We put it to the vote with our forum members..

Xander Schauffele 56%

Tommy Fleetwood 21%

Patrick Cantlay 3%

Tony Finau 3%

Sungjae Im 3%

AN Other 14%

Here’s what the GM Forum said…

Xander – he seems to be there or thereabouts quite often and whilst he struggles getting over the line I think he is next in line. The others haven’t put together a consistent, recent run of results that suggest they are closer to breaking through.

Lord Tyrion

I’ve gone with Xander. The amount of major top 10s he’s had in the last five years is actually ridiculous. Two every year for the last four years. I’m surprised people are voting for Fleetwood. Lovely iron striker, but seems to have a real bottler’s mentality. How many times has he actually been in proper contention for a major? It’s always two great rounds and one stinker with him.

Orikoru

Xander too, slightly ahead of Cantlay. Agree Tommy has never struck me as a major winner yet. Doesn’t seem to have the bottle. Finau obv very consistent but again, doesn’t seem to have that cutting edge to win (might change if he can win a normal event ). I’d love Casey and Westwood to win a major as they regulalrly compete at the top, but again doubt their credentials on a Sunday.

peld

I think what is getting more and more depressing with every new major winner is just how far Rory has fallen ATM .. 4 majors yet when he last won one Spieth and Brooks had zero. Between now and then they have won seven and we have 15 other completely new major winners .. shows it’s hard out there but also come on Rory.

pauljames87

Xander seems the obvious one but Rickie Fowler is still worth a mention as he has been playing better recently after being in the doldrums for quite a while.

SatchFan

Still Westwood – he is still up there playing amongst the best, after him then it’s Casey.

Liverpoolphil

Casey is a good shout, the amount of times he barely gets any TV coverage in a major and then appears on the leaderboard with nine holes left on a Sunday afternoon is amazing.

Schauffele is a money making machine, top 10 in every US Open he has played? Hard to see him not winning one ‘eventually’.

JonnyGutteridge

Schauffele is, in my opinion, the next Rickie Fowler, except with fewer advertising gigs. No major for him. The odd PGA Tour event, but I think there is something missing in his game.

Ethan

Still Westwood…

Tiger man

