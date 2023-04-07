Who Is Michael McDermott? The New Masters Marker
A new era was ushered in at the 87th Masters, as non-playing marker Michael McDermott finally replaced Jeff Knox
A new era was ushered in at Augusta National on day two of the 87th Masters after John McDermott officially took over the role as the tournament's non-playing marker.
The role was previously Jeff Knox's, with the American replaced in 2022 although the services of the non-playing marker have not yet been required - until now.
McDermott would have expected that if he was needed, it would have been at the weekend, with the non-playing marker used for when an odd number of golfers make the cut. However, Mike Weir's playing partner Kevin Na withdrew after just nine holes of his first round so McDermott joined the Canadian on Friday.
The new Masters marker was dressed head-to-toe in Augusta National Golf Club merch and reportedly stepped up to the 1st tee and outdrove Weir by 30 yards with a 300-yarder as his first ever shot in his new role.
Michael McDermott has officially taken over for Jeff Knox as the Masters marker. McDermott, who is wearing an ANGC belt, hat, shirt and also has the logo on his bag, glove and headcover, hit it over 300 yards off the 1st tee (about 30 yards past Mike Weir) and 3-putted for bogey.April 7, 2023
He also apparently once drove the 11th green from the members' tees.
Not a great deal is known about McDermott, other than he is in his late-40s, from Pennsylvania and is a two-time winner of the Crump Cup - an elite amateur event held at the world famous Pine Valley Golf Club, where he is also a member.
Fun story about new Masters marker Michael McDermott who is playing with Mike Weir. One time McDermott drove the 11th green from the members tee. His caddie ran back from his forecaddie position to setup "the longest walk with a putter in Augusta National history"April 7, 2023
He is clearly a very fine player and has big shoes to fill after Knox outscored a number of the world's best during his time as non-playing marker.
Knox reportedly holds the Augusta National course record of 61 (-11) and famously shot 70 to Rory McIlroy's 71 in the third round of the 2014 Masters. He started as non-playing marker back in 2002 and has made a big impression on some of the game's biggest names through the years.
“I’d take him over anyone in the world on these greens, hands down," Justin Thomas once said.
The world's best will be getting to know a lot more about Knox's replacement, Michael McDermott, over the coming years.
