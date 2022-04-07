Legendary Masters Marker Jeff Knox Replaced For 2022
The Augusta National member will no longer act as a noncompeting marker if an odd number of players make the cut at The Masters
After two decades on standby, Jeff Knox will no longer be called upon to make up a twosome if an odd number of competitors make the cut at this year's Masters.
Knox, 59, has become something of a cult figure in his role as a noncompeting marker, a post he was first assigned to in 2002. Since then, he has played the weekend at Augusta National with former champions Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Sandy Lyle and Larry Mize, as well as the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ernie Els, Jason Day and Paul Casey.
However, according to a report in the Augusta Chronicle, Knox has been informed that his services won't be required this year should an odd number of players make it through to the weekend. Although unconfirmed, it is believed that his fellow club member Michael McDermott is expected to take over the role.
"I’ve heard this same thing," said Mize, the 1987 Masters champion who played alongside Knox in 2014. "I heard there is another guy who is the marker so I’m thinking must be a good player. If Jeff’s not playing, he must be a really good player because Jeff is a really good player."
Mize is just one of many who was beaten by course specialist Knox when paired together. That group also includes McIlroy, who finished his third round in 2014 with back-to-back birdies to shoot 71, a shot higher than Knox's 70.
"I thought he was going to be nice and three-putt the last and we would have a halve, but he beat me by one," McIlroy said after the round. "He obviously knows this place so well and gets it around.
"I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone putt the greens as well and he does around here. He was really impressive. I was thinking of maybe getting him to read a few of my putts out there. He played just like he should be playing in the Masters."
The changing of the guard for 2022 means Knox's final tour during The Masters came two years ago at the coronavirus-delayed November 2020 edition. After Erik van Rooyen withdrew with a back injury, the Augusta National member was drafted in to accompany Sung Kang for Friday's second round.
But with an even number of players making the cut that year and in 2021, Knox wasn’t needed on the weekend, bringing his time as the Masters marker to an end.
