Who Are The Teams Playing In The 2024 Olympic Golf Events In Paris?

There are 120 players teeing it up at the 2024 Olympic Games in the men's and women's golf events, with 32 different nations being represented, but who are they?

There's a familiar venue in Le Golf National staging the Olympic golf competitions, with the sport involved in the Games for the third time since it's reintroduction in Rio 2016.

There are some huge names that haven't made the Olympic men's golf field given the qualification criteria, which is aimed at getting as many different nations in the event at possible.

The world’s top 15 from men’s golf were technically eligible, but because a maximum of four men are able to compete on any team, some US players have missed out such as Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka.

As a result, the top four of those have made the team – Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, who won the gold medal in the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one of the bigger named teams, while Jon Rahm plays for Spain, Ludvig Aberg represents Sweden and Viktor Hovland will look for a medal for Norway.

Representing Team GB will be Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick in the men's event while Charley Hull and Georgia Hall will be teeing it up in the women's competition.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

World No.1 Nelly Korda is joined by Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang in the USA women's team while Leona Maguire is representing Ireland and Brooke Henderson goes for Canada.

Men's teams for the Olympic golf event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina - Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti

Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti Australia - Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

Jason Day, Min Woo Lee Austria - Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka Belgium - Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart

Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart Canada - Corey Conners, Nick Taylor

Corey Conners, Nick Taylor Chile - Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann China - Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan

Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan Chinese Taipei - CT Pan, Kevin Yu

CT Pan, Kevin Yu Colombia - Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages

Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages Denmark - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen

Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen Finland - Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen

Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen France - Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez

Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez Germany - Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid

Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid Great Britain and Northern Ireland - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood India - Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubshankar Sharma

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubshankar Sharma Ireland - Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy Italy - Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi

Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi Japan - Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima

Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima Malaysia - Gavin Green

Gavin Green Mexico - Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz New Zealand - Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier

Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier Norway - Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura Paraguay - Fabrizio Zanotti

Fabrizio Zanotti Poland - Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk Puerto Rico - Rafael Campos

Rafael Campos South Africa - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen South Korea - Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim

Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim Spain - Jon Rahm, David Puig

Jon Rahm, David Puig Sweden - Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren

Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren Switzerland - Joel Girrbach

- Joel Girrbach Thailand - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai United States - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Women's teams for the Olympic golf event

(Image credit: Getty Images)