Who Are The Teams Playing In The 2024 Olympic Golf Events In Paris?
There are 32 nations being represented by the 120 players teeing it up in the 2024 Olympic golf competitions in Paris, but who are they?
There are 120 players teeing it up at the 2024 Olympic Games in the men's and women's golf events, with 32 different nations being represented, but who are they?
There's a familiar venue in Le Golf National staging the Olympic golf competitions, with the sport involved in the Games for the third time since it's reintroduction in Rio 2016.
There are some huge names that haven't made the Olympic men's golf field given the qualification criteria, which is aimed at getting as many different nations in the event at possible.
The world’s top 15 from men’s golf were technically eligible, but because a maximum of four men are able to compete on any team, some US players have missed out such as Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka.
As a result, the top four of those have made the team – Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, who won the gold medal in the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one of the bigger named teams, while Jon Rahm plays for Spain, Ludvig Aberg represents Sweden and Viktor Hovland will look for a medal for Norway.
Representing Team GB will be Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick in the men's event while Charley Hull and Georgia Hall will be teeing it up in the women's competition.
World No.1 Nelly Korda is joined by Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang in the USA women's team while Leona Maguire is representing Ireland and Brooke Henderson goes for Canada.
Men's teams for the Olympic golf event
- Argentina - Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti
- Australia - Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
- Austria - Sepp Straka
- Belgium - Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart
- Canada - Corey Conners, Nick Taylor
- Chile - Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann
- China - Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan
- Chinese Taipei - CT Pan, Kevin Yu
- Colombia - Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages
- Denmark - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen
- Finland - Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen
- France - Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez
- Germany - Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid
- Great Britain and Northern Ireland - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
- India - Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubshankar Sharma
- Ireland - Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy
- Italy - Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi
- Japan - Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima
- Malaysia - Gavin Green
- Mexico - Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz
- New Zealand - Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier
- Norway - Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura
- Paraguay - Fabrizio Zanotti
- Poland - Adrian Meronk
- Puerto Rico - Rafael Campos
- South Africa - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen
- South Korea - Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim
- Spain - Jon Rahm, David Puig
- Sweden - Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren
- Switzerland - Joel Girrbach
- Thailand - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai
- United States - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
Women's teams for the Olympic golf event
- Australia - Hannah Green, Minjee Lee
- Austria - Emma Spitz
- Belgium - Manon De Roey
- Canada - Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp
- China - Ruoning Yin, Xiyu Lin
- Chinese Taipei - Peiyun Chien, Wei-Ling Hsu
- Colombia - Mariajo Uribe
- Czech Republic - Klara Davidson Spilkova, Sara Kouskova
- Denmark - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Finland - Ursala Wikstrom, Noora Komulainen
- France - Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour
- Germany - Esther Henseleit, Alexandra Forsterling
- Great Britain and Northern Ireland - Charley Hull, Georgia Hall
- India - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
- Ireland - Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow
- Italy - Alessandra Fanali
- Japan - Yuka Saso, Miyu Yamashita
- Malaysia - Ashley Lau
- Mexico - Gaby Lopez, Maria Fassi
- Netherlands - Anne van Dam, Dewi Weber
- New Zealand - Lydia Ko, Momoka Kobori
- Norway - Celine Borge, Madelene Stavnar
- Philippines - Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina
- Scotland - Gemma Dryburgh
- Singapore - Shannon Tan
- Slovenia - Ana Belac
- South Africa - Ashleigh Buhai, Paula Reto
- South Korea - Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang, Hyo Joo Kim
- Spain - Carlota Ciganda, Azahara Munoz
- Sweden - Maja Stark, Linn Grant
- Switzerland - Albane Valenzuela, Morgane Metraux
- Thailand - Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit
- United States - Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang
