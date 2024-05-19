Alejandro Tosti Makes Outrageous Eagle After Driving 13th Green At PGA Championship

The Argentinian produced one of the shots of the week during the final round of the PGA Championship, as his tee shot on the par 4 13th finished six feet away for an eagle

Alejandro Tosti hits a driver whilst the ball finishes near the pin
(Image credit: X: @SkySports Golf)
Matt Cradock
By
published

One of the most recognized holes at Valhalla, venue of the 2024 PGA Championship, is the par 4 13th. The reason is due to its island green and, on Sunday, it provided an opportunity for players to gain a huge advantage.

For the first three rounds of the PGA Championship, the tee positions have meant the 13th was just out of reach for the world's best but, for the final round, organizers have pushed the tee boxes up slightly to make it a more reachable par 4. Certainly, for Argentina's Alejandro Tosti, he took full advantage on Sunday, producing one of the shots of the week. 

Well down the leaderboard in Kentucky, Tosti was playing for not just pride, but some crucial FedEx Cup points. Following a one-under-par front nine, the 27-year-old bogeyed the 12th as he then came to the 13th, a hole he had double bogeyed just 24 hours prior, after putting his approach into the drink.

Out for vengeance, Tosti pulled out his driver and gave the ball an almighty whack that registered a ball speed of 180mph, well above the PGA Tour's average. Soaring through the air, hitting an apex of 127-feet, the shot landed on the green like a butterfly with sore feet, eventually finishing around six-feet from the flag for a potential eagle.

In the early wave, we had already seen an eagle from Englishman Jordan Smith, who holed out from 111-yards at the par 4. However, Tosti's eagle would come from much closer in, as the Korn Ferry Tour winner rolled in the putt to move to two-under for his round.

ALEJANDRO TOSTI

Tosti is making his Major debut at the PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although unlikely, the tee shot from Tosti may tempt some of the leaders later on to go for the green with a driver, especially if they are chasing a score through the back nine. However, we will have to wait and see what occurs as the afternoon draws on.

Going into the final day of the second men's Major of 2024, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share the lead at 15-under-par, with a number of big names hoping to chase down the American pair. These include Major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, as well as PGA Tour winners Sahith Theegala and Viktor Hovland

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸