Blades Brown Earns PGA Tour Special Temporary Membership
The teenager secured the status following a T14 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Wyndham Clark stole the headlines at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after his stunning final round of 60 handed him his fourth PGA Tour title.
However, further down the leaderboard, there was another significant story, as teenage prodigy Blades Brown secured Special Temporary Membership of the PGA Tour.
Brown has played most of his golf on the Korn Ferry Tour so far this season. However, in his sixth PGA Tour start of 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch, his performance ensured his options are now far greater.
Brown needed to place solo 21st or better at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to secure Special Temporary Membership.
In the end, he did it with some room to spare, carding rounds of 66, 68, 65 and 67 to finish tied for 14th, an achievement that earned him the required FedEx Cup points to secure his status just days after his 19th birthday.
Previously, Brown had been limited to seven sponsor exemptions. However, his new conditional status allows him to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions for the rest of 2026.
Following the event, Brown revealed his next commitment will be the Korn Ferry Tour, saying: “Good finish here at the Byron Nelson. I think I'm going to play next week in Raleigh on the Korn Ferry Tour. Then, yeah, we'll see what we're going to do after that.
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He added: “I mean, good golf takes care of everything. The Korn Ferry Tour is awesome. For me, what it's done for me is it's provided me a pathway to the PGA Tour.
“The cool thing that I think it's done is it's taught me to go low. I can't thank the Korn Ferry Tour enough for teaching me those valuable lessons because everybody out on the PGA Tour, they can go low.
Look at Wyndham, look at Scottie, look at Si Woo. 28-under, 27-under is no joke. Without the Korn Ferry Tour, I would not have had that strength. I'm excited for the next couple of weeks and see what's going to happen.”
Brown, who had a glittering amateur career including reaching the top of the AJGA rankings, turned pro in 2024 after opting to skip college, and he admitted his new status vindicates that unconventional decision.
He said: “Yeah, absolutely. I know my route to the PGA Tour is a very uncommon route. It's mainly because of my parents. They've been my biggest supporters. They've sacrificed so much, especially my dad.
He's been - I think he's missed about two events in my entire life, and he believed in me whenever I didn't believe in myself.
“It's been pretty cool, and I'm really happy with the decision I made to turn pro.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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