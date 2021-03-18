It's a question you'd be forgiven for asking as the UK and Ireland prepare to come out of lockdown, so here are the answers

When Can I Drink At My Golf Club?

It’s by no means the be-all and end-all of your golf experience, but with summer fast approaching, you would be forgiven for wondering when you might next enjoy a post-round beverage or two in the vicinity of the clubhouse.

If you’ve played well it tastes all the sweeter, and if you haven’t it can numb some of the pain, provided you don’t go overboard.

So, with courses in England soon to be reopened, when might this dream become a reality?

When Can I Drink At My Golf Club In England?

The latest Covid-19 response document posted by the UK Government states that, as part of Step 2 out of lockdown, hospitality venues, which includes clubhouses, will be allowed to serve people outdoors “not before 12 April”.

That means that unless told otherwise in another update, golfers can sit outside and enjoy a drink – with or without a meal – as long as they adhere to the social distancing rules in place at the time.

Step 3, which will come into effect on May 17th at the earliest, eases the restrictions further to allow groups of six from no more than two households to have a beverage inside, provided they remain seated.

And if all goes to plan, from June 21st, all legal limits on social contact will be lifted, meaning golfers can enjoy the same freedoms as they did prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

When Can I Drink At My Golf Club In Scotland?

Unlike the rest of the UK and Ireland, golfers in Scotland have been able to play golf since the end of May last year and returned to fourball play as of March 12th. However, clubhouses have been closed in line with the rest of the hospitality sector.

The most up-to-date guidance from the Scottish Government states that, should the data allow it, outdoor hospitality will be allowed to open for business until 10pm from April 26th, with groups of up to six people from three households allowed to gather. Indoor hospitality will also be permitted at this time, but no alcohol will be allowed and social mixing is limited to four people from two households.

Further easing is planned for May 17th, meaning clubhouses will be allowed to stay open until 10:30pm and serve alcohol indoors in time-limited slots of up to two hours. Outdoor service can remain open until 10pm.

That is the last specific date given by the Scottish Government but into June they have outlined a broad sense of general timings, with the hope being that up to six people from three households can mix indoors and hospitality venues can remain open until 11pm.

When Can I Drink At My Golf Club In Wales?

While golfers in Wales got the good news that they could return to play golf as of March 13th, there is still no official word on when clubhouses will be allowed to reopen.

When Can I Drink At My Golf Club In Northern Ireland?

The outlook is a little more positive for the people of Northern Ireland as it has now been announced that golf courses will be able to reopen from April 1st. However, clubhouses are to remain closed, with no timetable yet laid out for their return.

When Can I Drink At My Golf Club In The Republic Of Ireland?

For those in the Republic of Ireland, golf courses and clubhouses remain closed as they have been since December 30th. There has been no correspondence relating to when these restrictions are likely to be eased.

