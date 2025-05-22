Should Golfers Be Allowed To Share Clubs? Join The Conversation...

So you've got a group of mates together and you fancy heading down to your local golf club for a quick round in the sun, but you only have one set of clubs between you.

There are a number of options for you in this scenario, including hiring a set from the golf club or borrowing from other golf-obsessed friends, but one thing is very clear in the rules of golf... you are not permitted to share a set of clubs.

Strictly speaking, this rule pertains to competition play - so you might get away with it for a casual round with some friends. Many golf courses have their own rules on sharing clubs, so it's worth checking first, but should you have to?

In this article, I share my views on this divisive rule and ask you to share your thoughts on the matter using the comment box at the bottom of the article. I'll even share the best responses in a follow up article on the Golf Monthly website later this month.

Should Golfers Be Allowed To Share Clubs?

This is an absolute no-brainer for me, it's a resounding yes!

I can't understand the logic behind imposing this restrictive ruling, especially when you consider the negative impact it could have on growing the game.

If a beginner or new member wants to play golf, but they don't own their own set of clubs, they shouldn't be discouraged from sharing the set of their playing partner (if they too have kindly consented).

When playing in a competitive round, what advantage could possibly be gained from sharing your playing partners clubs?

So they might have more expensive or top of the range gear, but the person who is borrowing them shouldn't be penalised because they can't afford or can't access this spec of equipment.

If it was a level playing field, everyone would play with the same clubs. With the amount of choice and customisation now available that would be a ludicrous notion, but ultimately no set of clubs should give one player an advantage over another at the amateur level of the game.

If you are worried about another player picking up their friend's 7-iron and stuffing it closer than you can with yours, then perhaps you need to squeeze in a few more driving range sessions - because the problem isn't with the sharing of clubs.

Slow play will be a big concern when debating the sharing of golf bags, but I would argue there are other pace of play factors that we should be more worried about (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

I am aware that sharing clubs could have implications on slow play, but if the pair or group communicate effectively and ensure they plan ahead between shots then this shouldn't have too much of a negative impact.

Sensible bag placement, clear club selection and a little compromise can go a long way towards speeding up the pace of play when sharing a set. In fact, I would argue that ill-planned tee time intervals are just as much to blame for avoidable slow play.

Sharing wouldn't do as much damage as turning a player away because they do not have their own clubs, as this stance will only alienate potential participants from our sport.

I am sure the response to this will be 'they can hire them from the pro shop', but on top of soaring green fees and membership costs, this is yet another row to add to the ever growing expenditure table for those hoping to take up the game.

It goes without saying that owning your own clubs, especially if you have them custom fitted, will do wonders for your game.

I would always encourage beginners to speak to their local club fitter about this process, as this was hugely important process in my own pursuit of progress - but the key for me is that those who choose not to shouldn't be penalised for doing so.

If you have reservations about your clubs being damaged by another player then it's totally your prerogative to say no, but when two people want to share a set and enjoy a knock together - let them play.

Join The Conversation...

What do you think about whether players should be allowed to share clubs on the golf course?

Whether you agree, disagree or have a totally different viewpoint completely - I want to hear about it.

Comment in the box below and start the dialogue...