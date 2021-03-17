Golfers in England are set to return to the game on 29th March after three months. Here we try to look on the bright side of our prolonged break...

6 Positives To Come From Golf’s Covid-19 Lockdown

We’ve been without golf in England since 5th January, with golfers now set to endure the final two weeks of the third period of courses being closed in the last 12 months.

Of course the lockdowns have been extremely difficult and frustrating, but here we pick out some positives…

1. Courses getting a much-needed break

2020 was a bumper year for golf, with significantly increased participation meaning that courses had to cope with significantly more footsteps, divots, pitch marks and general traffic.

None of this would have been beneficial for conditioning and it’s difficult to imagine just how tough a busy winter would have been on our courses.

Yes, most would have been closed for significant periods anyway due to high levels of snow and rainfall, but there have at least been a few nice weeks where courses will enjoyed the winter sunshine and no golfers.

Courses will still be wearing their ‘winter coats’ when we return on 29th March, but they’ll be in a much better place than what they would be had golfers been playing them each and every day.

2. Excitement building

Just how excited would we be for the season ahead if we were playing throughout January, February and March?

The weather has been fairly miserable and courses would have been nowhere near their best.

The three month break has only strengthened our desire to play the game, and we’ve had no shanks, lost balls, duffs or NRs to curb our enthusiasm.

Every golfer will appreciate their golf just a little bit more when the time comes to return.

On the 28th March, or the night before you play your first round, you’re not going to sleep facing another day spent at home watching Netflix or popping out for an essential food shop, you’re going to head to the club for 18 holes and that’s going to feel brilliant.

3. Resting injuries

Golf can take quite a toll on the body so this period away from the sport will have helped a number of people.

Whether it’s ankle problems, hips, backs, arms or something else, our bodies are probably thanking us for three months without hitting a golf ball or walking 18 holes.

Golf can be quite tough on the body after all.

Hopefully we can all be fully fit and raring to go when courses re-open.

4. Reconnecting families

One of the few positives of lockdown and golf courses being closed if that many of us will have spent plenty more time with our families.

Okay, parents may be relieved that home schooling is over, but we’ve been able to enjoy more movie days and family walks whilst we haven’t been out at the golf club for 12 hours each weekend.

5. Watching more golf

When we’re at the golf club on the weekends, it’s difficult to catch all the action from the PGA, LPGA and European Tours.

The lockdown has meant that we’ve probably been spending far too much time in front of the telly, watching hours upon hours of golf – hardly a bad thing.

Watching the world’s best is not only entertaining but also educational.

What, they don’t go directly at every single pin? They don’t hit driver off every single tee? Their short games are absolute dynamite?

Remember what you’ve been watching and try and implement some of it into your own game.

6. Saving money

The lockdowns have unquestionably been difficult for many people financially.

Many industries are struggling and employees have been battling with furloughs and redundancies.

Some, though, will have actually been saving money with no travel costs, no trips to the pub and no visits to the golf club either, where our wallets usually get drained.

If you are one of the lucky ones to have not faced financial hardship during lockdown, you’ll benefit with more disposable income to spend on golf equipment and green fees this year.

Always wanted to play 36 holes at Sunningdale but couldn’t justify the £425 green fee? Maybe you’ve saved enough money over lockdown to splash out and treat yourself.

