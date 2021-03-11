Golfers in Scotland will be able to play in fourballs from Friday, pending final approval from the Scottish Government

Scottish Golf Give The Green Light For Return Of Fourballs

Following Nicola Sturgeon’s latest Covid-19 address, Scottish Golf has submitted updated guidance to sportscotland and the Scottish Government to request the return of fourballs in Scotland from Friday.

As part of the First Minister’s announcement on how the country is progressing out of lockdown, she said up to four adults from two households could meet outside and groups of up to 15 could gather for non-contact outdoor sports.

RELATED: Why You Shouldn’t Moan About Your Course Post-Lockdown

This prompted Scottish Golf into immediate action, but the final decision still rests with the Scottish Government.

“Scottish Golf welcomes the news that we are continuing to progress through the road map out of lockdown,” the statement read.

“Within an hour of the First Minister’s update, Scottish Golf submitted updated guidance to our partners at sportscotland and the Scottish Government.

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, this final check can take some time as further details are considered and legislation published.

“These checks remain ongoing and must be complete before we can share a full updated version of our guidance to affiliated golf clubs for implementation across the country.”

RELATED: Why It’s Time To Talk About Greenkeepers’ Mental Health

Unlike the rest of the UK and Ireland, courses in Scotland have been open since May last year, and if given the go ahead, some restrictions will remain in place for those who live outside the local area of their golf club.

“Yesterday’s announcement to allow organised sport will allow fourball play with no restrictions on the number of households; however, this is only applicable to members who live within the golf club’s local authority area,” the statement continued.

“Where golfers are required to travel up to five miles across a local authority boundary, players will be required to adhere to informal exercise guidance which is subject to household limits of 4 players from 2 households.

“Therefore, changes announced yesterday mean that from Friday 12 March:

Golf courses with a designated COVID Officer can permit organised golf for members who live within the local authority area. Play can take place in four-balls with no restrictions on the number of households.

Golf courses without a designated COVID Officer, or where members are crossing a local authority boundary to play, can remain open for play with a maximum of four players from two households.

For groups over the age of 12, coaching should not exceed group sizes of 15.

For groups under the age of 12, coaching should not exceed group sizes of 30.

“We anticipate further guidance from our partners at sportscotland and the Scottish Government relating to children and young people. We will communicate these updates to all clubs as soon as possible.

“We also look forward to a more substantive update from the First Minister next week relating to the return to a protection levels approach. That update is likely to include more details for clubhouses, retail and travel and will again be subject to the same sign-off process as outlined above.”

While the wait goes on for the rest of the UK and Ireland, in England at least, golfers can look forward to their return to fourball golf on March 29th.