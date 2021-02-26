Four balls are back and driving ranges can open on the 29th - check out the full roadmap for golf...

Golf In England Post-Lockdown: All You Need To Know

Golf courses will re-open on 29th March after the UK Government’s announcement on 22nd February, and we now know how the sport will look when it returns.

As reported by Golf Monthly this week, four balls will return immediately with the government introducing the Rule of Six outdoors.

England Golf, with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, has produced a roadmap for golf through the easing of lockdown measures and it is now known how the stages will progress.

Step 1 – 29th March

From the 29th, golf will return for four balls with clubhouses closed, only open for toilet use.

This means that locker rooms will not be in use and all catering facilities will also remain closed.

However, clubs will be able to provide takeaway services.

Driving ranges will also be allowed to open provided that they are outdoors.

Some ranges can be classed as indoor settings, with each facility advised to interpret the guidelines based on their individual circumstances.

Coaching will be allowed to continue on a 1-to-1 basis, with group coaching allowed for a maximum of six people (including the coach).

Outdoor club fittings will also be allowed on a 1-to-1 basis or subject to the Rule of Six.

Competitions will resume immediately under Covid-safe conditions, with systems in place such as digital scoring.

Step 2 – 12th April

From 12th April, pro shops and retail shops will be allowed to open.

Outdoor food and beverage facilities will be allowed to open subject to the Rule of Six.

Dreaming of the post-game beer on the patio? The 12th April will be your Christmas Day.

All indoor driving ranges will be allowed to open that were not permitted to re-open in step one.

Indoor coaching will be allowed as long as it is 1-to-1.

Indoor swing studios will also re-open from 12th April for individual use and indoor club fittings can begin on a 1-to-1 basis.

Changing rooms will be allowed to open.

Step 3 – 17th May

From 17th May, clubhouses and indoor catering will be allowed to open up again subject to the Rule of Six.

Both outdoor catering and outdoor coaching will be allowed for up to 30 people.

This will see the return of BBQ’s on the patio and large group teaching sessions.

Indoor swing studios and club fittings will be allowed to open for organised groups.

Club, regional, county and nationwide tournaments will be allowed to continue, as will overnight stays.

AGMs and committee meetings will also resume in-person.