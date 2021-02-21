Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation on Monday, laying out a roadmap for the safe return of schools and outdoor mixing. But what will this mean for golf in England?

What The Covid Roadmap Will Mean For Golf

According to reports in The Telegraph, Boris Johnson will finalise details of the ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown at a meeting with the Covid-S committee on Sunday.

The PM will then present this blueprint for rubber stamping by the full Cabinet on Monday morning, address MPs at 3pm and then the nation four hours later in a press conference.

It is reported that the only Cabinet ministers that have seen it are Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove, such is the secrecy surrounding the plans.

Despite this, The Telegraph report that the roadmap will be divided into at least four steps, spaced roughly a month apart, and running until the end of June at least.

The first stage will commence on the 8th March, with students returning to the classroom.

Rules regarding household mixing outdoors look to also be relaxed slightly, thus enabling two people to socialise outdoors for a picnic or coffee.

Gradually, these restrictions will be eased again to allow two different households to meet in gardens or parks over Easter.

The good news for golfers is, however, the resumption of outdoor sports, with tennis and golf expecting to make a return between the 8th March and Easter, with a maximum of two people.

Despite this maximum of two, talks are still underway about reintroducing the ‘rule of six’ at the same time. This would allow up to six people from different households to mix outdoors and, potentially, the return of fourballs.

Although the return of golf appears to be on the horizon, clubhouses and pro shops are likely to remain shut until mid-May, when non-essential retail, pubs and restaurants are suggested to reopen.

When they do reopen though, former restrictions such as the 10pm curfew and the substantial table meal will likely be scrapped.