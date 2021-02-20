Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford, announced yesterday that he was unable to relax the current ‘stay at home’ regulations, which will now remain in place for a minimum of a further three weeks.

Welsh Ministers Delay Return Of Golf

The announcement comes after Wales Golf met with government officials earlier in the week to present the APPGG COVID-19 Secure Golf Document which supports golf continuing to be played safely during the current pandemic.

According to Wales Golf, other key areas of discussion centred around the numerous mental health and wellbeing benefits the sport provides to participants across Wales.

Although the Welsh Government agreed that golf is a sport that can be played in a safe, socially distanced manner. Their main concerns were with the potential Wales-wide impact of relaxing the ‘stay at home’ restrictions, and the cumulative impact of doing this.

With the announcement being made, Wales Golf hopes that golf and other outdoor sports will be able to return on the 12th of March when the next review is made.

Over the border in England, Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement on Monday about the return of schools and the easing of social distancing.

It is reported by the Sunday Times that students will begin their return to the classroom from the 8th March, with a second easing at the end of the month meaning the resumption of outdoor sports, such as golf, for two people from different households.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson reinforced the scientific view that ‘not only can golf be played safely during the first phase of recovery, but also help the country bounce back physically and mentally from lockdown.’

England Golf has already introduced its ‘Play Safe, Stay Safe’ protocols after the first lockdown, making golf more secure than before the pandemic began.

As well as these protocols, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf presented the government with an updated scientific paper which demonstrated clearly how golf can be played safely during any stage of a pandemic.

With over 15 million people receiving their first vaccine, it is only a matter of time before golf returns and we’re allowed back out onto the course.