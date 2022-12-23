Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time, but his Major tally is currently three short of record holder Jack Nicklaus who has an incredible 18 victories in golf's four biggest events.

Woods has managed to win 15 Major titles, nine more than arch rival Phil Mickelson - who has the second-most Major wins in this era - but Tiger could well have more had he not struggled with injuries through the years. Since the start of 2008, Woods has missed a total of 18 Majors through injury, but there's hope that he can continue playing in golf's big four events for at least the next two or three years.

So where are his best chances to capture Major number 16?

We've taken a look at the future Major venues and where the Majors are in 2023 and there are certainly a few opportunities for Woods if he can turn up healthy and in some sort of form.

What Is Tiger Woods' Best Chance Of Another Major Victory?

THE MASTERS

The American's 15th and most recent Major victory came at the 2019 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Augusta National always presents itself as a chance of victory for Woods, as it's truly a venue where course knowledge is critical. It's why Bernhard Langer was able to finish T8th there at the age of 56 and still made the cut as recently as 2020 at the age of 63 - and that was the postponed November Masters where the course was playing longer than usual due to softer, colder conditions.

Woods' first Major title came at Augusta back in 1997 and it's also the scene of number 15, where he won his first Major in 11 years back in 2019.

The American somehow made the cut at The Masters this year, just 14 months after his horrific car accident and there's surely another special week at Augusta National for him sometime in the future. Could it be this coming April? Who knows, but never count him out at Augusta.

THE 151st OPEN, ROYAL LIVERPOOL

Woods won over the baked fairways of Royal Liverpool in 2006 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods will be returning to the scene of his incredible 2006 Open Championship victory next year, Royal Liverpool, also known as Hoylake. It was in 2006 where he plotted his way around the burnt links, hitting just one driver the entire week.

He'll be hoping for more burnt out conditions to keep the course as short as possible and also bring the pot bunkers into play for his competitors. Many think Woods has another Open in him because the Open rota courses tend to be flatter layouts, shorter and more about patience, course management and short game.

Tom Watson was a putt away from winning the 2009 Open at the age of 59, so there's no reason why a healthy Woods can't contend for a fourth Claret Jug in the coming years.

OTHER CHANCES?

Count The Masters as a chance for at least the next few years and perhaps next year's US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, too. It measures just over 7,200 yards so it's not the longest, and Woods is of course from LA - Cypress, just to the south of the city centre. That might sound perfect, but then so is Riviera, where he grew up watching the LA Open and eventually made his PGA Tour debut aged 16.

However, a victory at Riviera has always eluded him so perhaps LACC might not be the perfect venue for Major number 16. What a story it would be, though.

The PGA Championship returns to Chicago's Valhalla Golf Club in 2024, scene of Woods' 2000 PGA Championship victory. He did miss the cut there in 2014, however, so that might be a struggle especially considering the course is in the 7,500 yard range.

The US Open heads to Pinehurst in 2024, which is where he lost out to Michael Campbell in 2005, finishing second to the New Zealander. Woods was also T3rd there in 1999, just two back of Payne Stewart. He missed the most recent Pinehurst US Open in 2014, which was dominated by Martin Kaymer.

Another decent chance will come in 2024 at Royal Troon, as long as the weather plays ball. He has had very limited success at Troon Opens, playing just two of them in his career. We know how Open Championships are much more 'open' than your run-of-the-mill events so it's definitely not out of the question if the conditions and draw are on a healthy Woods' side.