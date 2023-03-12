Tom Hoge Breaks TPC Sawgrass Course Record At The Players Championship

TPC Sawgrass is one of the most recognizable courses in the world, with some of the best players to ever grace the game of golf winning the iconic Players Championship at the venue.

It's a course which can be difficult to tame but, for PGA Tour winner, Tom Hoge, tame it he did, with the American carding a 10-under-par 62 as he shot the course record in stunning fashion in Florida.

The golf was simply sensational from Hoge, who produced 10 birdies and eight pars on his way to the magic course record number. However, it hadn't always been plain sailing for the 33-year-old, who began his tournament on Thursday with a six-over-par round of 78.

This put him in a share of 133rd place, or pretty much last. Hoge though didn't give in as a four-under 68 put him just inside the cut line and, after his impeccable round, he is now in a share of eighth and predicted to make just under $1 million if he can keep this red-hot form going.

Perhaps what was even funnier is, after his first round, Hoge had booked a 14:59pm Friday flight from Jacksonville to Dallas, which he then moved to 14.59pm on Saturday after rain delays, such was the realisation that he may not make it to the weekend.

"I didn't even know it was a course record until after we got done in the scoring there," revealed Hoge, who has just a couple of PGA Tour victories to his name. "Today was going to be the day to do it if you were going to out here because it was soft with little wind, so you felt like you could make birdies and keep trying to make birdies. So just felt fortunate and tried to take advantage of it the best I could.

"I finished yesterday afternoon actually and woke up this morning to watch the scores for a few hours there, and that was all over the place. So I just felt fortunate to have a tee time this morning. Just tried to go out and make as many birdies as I could."

Having just made the cut, Hoge then took a humorous jab at the catering on offer in the players' lounge, with the American claiming that "it's actually my complaint here this week as the food is too healthy in player dining (Laughter.) There's a QR code for us; I logged that complaint. They need some food like the rest of the obese people in America eat. I'm not much of a breakfast guy so it was lunch before the round and a lot of vegetables and stuff. I'm pretty hungry right now. I'm ready for a cheeseburger or something."