What Is The Course Record At Royal Birkdale?

Royal Birkdale, located around a 45 minute drive north of Liverpool, was founded back in July 1889. It hosted The Open for the first time in 1954 when the Australian legend Peter Thompson defeated American Bobby Locke by one shot.

This year, the venue is hosting The Open for the 11th time. It's also been the stage for the Women's Open seven times. From deep fairway bunkers, to the towering dunes, the course is blessed with all the features of a traditional links challenge.

The current men's course record was set in 2017, so who does it belong to?

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Royal Birkdale course record

During his third round of the 2017 Open, Branden Grace would make history - becoming the first golfer ever to card a 62 in a men's Major.

The South African started the day at four-over-par, ten shots behind the leader, Jordan Spieth. Sinking a 15 foot putt for birdie on the first hole launched him into a round that included eight birdies.

He explained “For me it’s a big thing if I get off to making a good putt on the first hole, I feel good about the putting for the rest of the round."

After a few simple pars, Grace stepped up and holed a 40ft birdie putt to get him two-under for his opening four holes.

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With momentum on his side, Grace proceeded to drive the fifth green, where another birdie was added to his card. Gaining two more strokes on the eighth and the ninth, Grace made the turn in five-under-par (29).

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Entering the back nine full of confidence, Grace made four pars in a row before another lengthy putt dropped on the par three 14th to get the South African to six-under-par with four holes to play.

Unable to convert a birdie opportunity at the par-five 15th, Grace made amends quickly when he sunk another birdie putt at the 16th.

Finishing the last two holes with a birdie and a par, Grace walked away with a 62, eight-under-par, beating the previous course record by one shot and setting the lowest ever round in a men's Major.

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The South African combined composed course management with a superb display on the greens, building momentum through his back nine to set the new course record.

This was a round for the history books. An incredible bogey free 62, in the oldest golf Major, is something that many professionals dream of doing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lowest scores in Opens at Royal Birkdale Score Player Year 62 Branden Grace 2017, round 3 63 Haotong Li 2017, round 4 63 Jodie Mudd 1991, round 4 64 Ian Baker-Finch 1991, round 3

Royal Birkdale women's course record

The women's course record was set in 2010 at the Women's Open by America's Morgan Pressel.

Pressel started her third round at four-over-par, and after back-to-back bogeys, she was sitting at six-over-par.

Despite this poor start, the American's round turned a corner from that moment onwards, displaying a remarkable comeback.