What Is The Average Winning Score Of The Open Championship At Royal Birkdale?

Ready to host for an 11th time in 2026, Royal Birkdale has seen plenty of Open Championship golf over the years.

The north-west English layout first welcomed the world's oldest championship in 1954 and has witnessed great performances from the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino and Johnny Miller in the years since.

Last time out was another magical display, this time from the clubs of Jordan Spieth as he produced one of the all-time Open Championship shots in the final round on his way to claiming the Claret Jug by three strokes.

His 12-under winning total wasn't the lowest ever seen at Royal Birkdale, though, with Trevino's incredible 14-under score back in 1971 remaining the benchmark.

Also in 2017 arrived Branden Grace's third-round 62. At that stage, it was the first time anyone had ever carded a 62 (or better) at a Major championship.