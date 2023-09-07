What Are The Golfing Trade Secrets Tiger Woods Is Sharing With Rory McIlroy?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy says he speaks to Tiger Woods almost every other day, saying the 15-time Major champion is handing out his pearls of golfing wisdom that probably only two other people know about.

McIlroy says his close friend and now business partner, who just happens to be one of the greatest players to ever swing a club, has given him his own golfing secrets that only Wood’s son Charlie and another close friend Justin Thomas have benefitted from.

The Northern Irishman and Woods are also near neighbours in Florida and it seems that the American hasn’t been shy in dishing out his tricks of the trade.

“Yeah, he’s a great resource,” McIlroy said of Woods on the Golf Weekly podcast. “If there’s anything I ever need to ask, we don’t live too far from each other in Florida. He’s shown me some things that I don’t know if he’s shown anyone else but Charlie. Maybe JT as well.”

McIlroy added the trade secrets have mainly been about “some different shots around the greens” and also lifted the lid on Woods’ unquenching thirst for the game of golf.

“He’s the biggest golf nerd I’ve ever come across,” McIlroy added. “He knows everything about everything. He watches everything. He lets on he doesn’t but he watches so much and like, he analyses guys’ moves he just loves the game.”

Whether these new short game secrets can help McIlroy win a fifth Major remain to be seen, but he can’t help but be inspired by how Woods kept pushing to improve even when dominating the sport.

“I think what set him apart when he was at his best was that he loved the pursuit of trying to master his craft. And that really comes out when he’s describing things.

“Even if you’ve got a chip shot that’s got a right-to-left slope on the green; he’s hitting it with cut spin to take out the slope. Just - the craft. I’ve never seen anyone else like that.”