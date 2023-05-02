Wells Fargo Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After the Wells Fargo Championship took place at TPC Potomac in 2022, it returns to its traditional home of Quail Hollow for the latest of the PGA Tour’s designated events.

Because of that status, many of the world’s top players are in the field. However, the top two in the world, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, have opted to skip this week’s event with the PGA Championship just two weeks away.

Despite their absence, six of the world’s top 10 still appear. The most notable among them is World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who makes his first start since missing the cut at The Masters. McIlroy had been expected to play in previous designated event the RBC Heritage, but he controversially withdrew, which will reportedly lead to a docking of his PIP award of around $3m.

in truth, McIlroy could barely have picked a better tournament to make his comeback following that disappointment at Augusta National last month. The Northern Irishman has won the tournament a record three times, most recently just two years ago, and he will be confident of having an added celebration by Sunday in the week of his 34th birthday.

Another of the world’s top 10 in attendance is defending champion Max Homa, who won a hard-fought battle after an enthralling final day in 2022. The American is the current World No.7 thanks largely to a superb 2023 to date, which has included a win in the Farmers Insurance Open and a runner-up in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Last year’s victory was Homa’s second in the tournament’s following his first of his six PGA Tour wins to date in 2019. Given his excellent form, he will be another expecting to contend at the top of the leaderboard this week.

In 2019, Homa beat Joel Dahmen by three shots, and he is also in the field this week. Last year was a tighter affair, with Homa edging out Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young by two shots. All three return this year, but Fitzpatrick in particular will be buoyant given his victory in the RBC Heritage last month.

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth complete the list of players from the world’s top 10 in the field.

Other notable players include 2018 winner Jason Day. The Australian former World No.1 is enjoying a resurgence in form this year and he will be confident of adding to his five top 10 finishes in 2023 so far.

Another player enjoying a return to some of his best form is Rickie Fowler. The World No.53 won the tournament in 2012, and with some solid performances this year, including a tie for 10th at last month’s Valero Texas Open, he should be another to watch.

Last week’s Mexico Open winner Tony Finau also plays. Considering he beat Rahm, a player who has been all but unstoppable for large parts of 2023, to that title, he will surely be full of confidence going into this week.

Players are competing for a purse of $20m, while the winner will receive $3.6m with the runner-up earning $2.18m.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Wells Fargo Championship Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

Wells Fargo Championship Field 2023

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Marcus

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Deneen, Morgan

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Grant, Brent

Greaser, Austin

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Riley, Quinn

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Where Is The Wells Fargo Championship 2023? The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship returns to its familiar home of Quail Hollow after a one-year excursion to TPC Potomac. That switch was made because Quail Hollow hosted the 2022 Presidents Cup instead.