Wells Fargo Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Max Homa defends his title as the latest of the PGA Tour’s designated events takes place at Quail Hollow
After the Wells Fargo Championship took place at TPC Potomac in 2022, it returns to its traditional home of Quail Hollow for the latest of the PGA Tour’s designated events.
Because of that status, many of the world’s top players are in the field. However, the top two in the world, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, have opted to skip this week’s event with the PGA Championship just two weeks away.
Despite their absence, six of the world’s top 10 still appear. The most notable among them is World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who makes his first start since missing the cut at The Masters. McIlroy had been expected to play in previous designated event the RBC Heritage, but he controversially withdrew, which will reportedly lead to a docking of his PIP award of around $3m.
in truth, McIlroy could barely have picked a better tournament to make his comeback following that disappointment at Augusta National last month. The Northern Irishman has won the tournament a record three times, most recently just two years ago, and he will be confident of having an added celebration by Sunday in the week of his 34th birthday.
Another of the world’s top 10 in attendance is defending champion Max Homa, who won a hard-fought battle after an enthralling final day in 2022. The American is the current World No.7 thanks largely to a superb 2023 to date, which has included a win in the Farmers Insurance Open and a runner-up in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Last year’s victory was Homa’s second in the tournament’s following his first of his six PGA Tour wins to date in 2019. Given his excellent form, he will be another expecting to contend at the top of the leaderboard this week.
In 2019, Homa beat Joel Dahmen by three shots, and he is also in the field this week. Last year was a tighter affair, with Homa edging out Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young by two shots. All three return this year, but Fitzpatrick in particular will be buoyant given his victory in the RBC Heritage last month.
Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth complete the list of players from the world’s top 10 in the field.
Other notable players include 2018 winner Jason Day. The Australian former World No.1 is enjoying a resurgence in form this year and he will be confident of adding to his five top 10 finishes in 2023 so far.
Another player enjoying a return to some of his best form is Rickie Fowler. The World No.53 won the tournament in 2012, and with some solid performances this year, including a tie for 10th at last month’s Valero Texas Open, he should be another to watch.
Last week’s Mexico Open winner Tony Finau also plays. Considering he beat Rahm, a player who has been all but unstoppable for large parts of 2023, to that title, he will surely be full of confidence going into this week.
Players are competing for a purse of $20m, while the winner will receive $3.6m with the runner-up earning $2.18m.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.
Wells Fargo Championship Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
Wells Fargo Championship Field 2023
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Byrd, Marcus
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Conners, Corey
- Coody, Pierceson
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Deneen, Morgan
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Grant, Brent
- Greaser, Austin
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hodges, Lee
- Holmes, J.B.
- Homa, Max
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McIlroy, Rory
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Riley, Quinn
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schauffele, Xander
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werenski, Richy
- Willett, Danny
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
Where Is The Wells Fargo Championship 2023?
The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship returns to its familiar home of Quail Hollow after a one-year excursion to TPC Potomac. That switch was made because Quail Hollow hosted the 2022 Presidents Cup instead.
Who Is Tipped To Win The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship?
As well as the likes of defending champion Max Homa, World No.4 Patrick Cantlay and recent RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick, one of the big favourites will be World No.3 Rory McIlroy. With neither of the two players ahead of him in the world rankings, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, in action this week, he will be eager to gain ground on them as he eyes a return to the World No.1 position in the coming months.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
