WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton Finds Water After Overruling Caddie

Tyrrell Hatton is one of the game's colourful characters, with his on-course antics regularly dividing golf fans around world. There's no denying his passion for the game, with the 30-year-old regularly voicing and showing his thoughts when hitting his shots.

However, during his final round at The Masters (opens in new tab), the Englishman stood in the middle of the fairway at the 11th at Augusta National. What followed next, could be described as hindsight being a wonderful thing, with the six-time European Tour winner deciding on a 6-iron instead of his caddie, Mick Donaghy's (opens in new tab), recommendation of a 5.

As he pulled the 6-iron out the bag, Hatton found the pond that guards the front-left portion of the green and, after taking a drop, he would go on to make a double-bogey six, with the Englishman's mood not getting any better two holes later, as his pulled tee shot on the 13th created a club slam and a provisional drive. He currently sits last on the leaderboard (opens in new tab).

Tyrrell Hatton's caddy said to use the 5 iron ⛳Tyrrell Hatton decided to use the 6 iron 🏌️The ball decided to go in the water 💧

Making his sixth appearance at Augusta National (opens in new tab), Hatton doesn't have the best record in the event, with a T18 finish in 2021 his best result.

Following his third round on Saturday, the Englishman said he "felt sorry" for anyone with worse putting stats than him, as he admitted that "I'm not in a good mood."

Hatton then went on to add: "Well, I didn't think my score could actually be any worse than what it is, to be honest. If anyone has worse numbers than me on the greens this week, I would actually feel sorry for him because my putting this week is absolutely disgusting. It seems every year I play here, I just never hole putts, and this year has been the same."