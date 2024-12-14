Watch: Tiger Woods Takes Swing At TGL Simulator

The 15-time Major winner has been filmed taking a shot at the TGL’s giant simulator ahead of the contest’s launch in January

Image of Tiger Woods and inset of him taking a shot at the TGL arena
Tiger Woods has tested the TGL simulator
(Image credit: Getty/Instagram @ESPM)
Mike Hall
By
published

Tiger Woods is due to make his first competitive appearance since he missed the cut at The Open in July and, ahead of that return to action, he has been testing out the giant simulator for his and Rory McIlroy’s new tech-infused contest, the TGL.

In the short footage published on the Instagram account of the network that will be broadcasting the action, ESPN, the 15-time Major winner’s swing is as smooth as ever as he hits his tee shot into the gigantic simulator.

A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

A photo posted by on

That will be a sight for sore eyes for fans of the living legend after he underwent the sixth back surgery of his career in September, which ruled him out of last week’s Hero World Challenge.

The footage also gives us more insight into what to expect when the made-for-TV competition begins in January.

Until now, much of what it will entail has been left to the imagination. We knew it would take place at the SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College in Florida, where the teams would use a giant 64 feet by 46 feet simulator - around 20 times bigger than most normal simulators. It was also confirmed there would also be a short-game complex featuring three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of real-life putting space.

If that whetted the appetite, anticipation for the competition was ramped up even more in November when one of the 24 players signed up, Billy Horschel, got an early look at the set-up, describing it as ‘unreal.’

The footage of Woods taking his swing suggests that Horschel’s immediate verdict was not an exaggeration, with the enormous simulator taking center stage.

A virtual reconstruction of the TGL stadium layout

(Image credit: TGL)

The start of the action is even more anticipated given that it is coming a year after the TGL was originally due to launch. However, damage to the arena’s air-supported roof due to a power failure in November 2023 forced its delay.

The first TGL matchup takes place on 7th January when New York Golf Club, which includes World No.2 Xander Schauffele, takes on The Bay Golf Club, which counts Ludvig Aberg among its four-player line-up.

Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club makes its TGL debut a week later against Colin Morikawa’s Los Angeles Golf Club.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

