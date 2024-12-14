Watch: Tiger Woods Takes Swing At TGL Simulator
The 15-time Major winner has been filmed taking a shot at the TGL’s giant simulator ahead of the contest’s launch in January
Tiger Woods is due to make his first competitive appearance since he missed the cut at The Open in July and, ahead of that return to action, he has been testing out the giant simulator for his and Rory McIlroy’s new tech-infused contest, the TGL.
In the short footage published on the Instagram account of the network that will be broadcasting the action, ESPN, the 15-time Major winner’s swing is as smooth as ever as he hits his tee shot into the gigantic simulator.
A photo posted by on
That will be a sight for sore eyes for fans of the living legend after he underwent the sixth back surgery of his career in September, which ruled him out of last week’s Hero World Challenge.
The footage also gives us more insight into what to expect when the made-for-TV competition begins in January.
Until now, much of what it will entail has been left to the imagination. We knew it would take place at the SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College in Florida, where the teams would use a giant 64 feet by 46 feet simulator - around 20 times bigger than most normal simulators. It was also confirmed there would also be a short-game complex featuring three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of real-life putting space.
If that whetted the appetite, anticipation for the competition was ramped up even more in November when one of the 24 players signed up, Billy Horschel, got an early look at the set-up, describing it as ‘unreal.’
The footage of Woods taking his swing suggests that Horschel’s immediate verdict was not an exaggeration, with the enormous simulator taking center stage.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The start of the action is even more anticipated given that it is coming a year after the TGL was originally due to launch. However, damage to the arena’s air-supported roof due to a power failure in November 2023 forced its delay.
The first TGL matchup takes place on 7th January when New York Golf Club, which includes World No.2 Xander Schauffele, takes on The Bay Golf Club, which counts Ludvig Aberg among its four-player line-up.
Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club makes its TGL debut a week later against Colin Morikawa’s Los Angeles Golf Club.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Lee Chieh-po Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Chinese Taipei Pro
Lee Chieh-po came to prominence with his maiden Asian Tour win in 2024 – here are 10 things to know about the Chinese Taipei star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Chieh-po Lee Secures Spot In 2025 LIV Golf League After Promotions Victory
The Chinese Taipei star fired a 10-under tournament total to claim a two shot victory and a spot on the 2025 LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Tiger Woods To Make PNC Championship Return Alongside Son Charlie
The 15-time Major winner is set to tee it up for the first time since back surgery in September, with Team Woods making their fifth appearance in the tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Coy Over PNC Championship Return
Speaking to NBC’s Dan Hicks during the final round of the Hero World Challenge, the 15-time Major winner gave a rather muted response to when his return may happen
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'A Natural Fit' - Tiger Woods Backs Keegan Bradley US Ryder Captaincy
The 15-time Major winner made his remarks during an appearance in the NBC Sports broadcasting booth in the final round of the Hero World Challenge
By Mike Hall Published
-
Hero World Challenge Final Round Tee Times
Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas will go out together in round four of the Hero World Challenge, with the latter holding a one-stroke lead...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Hero World Challenge FREE live stream: How to watch today's finale
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is paired with leader Justin Thomas going into the final round
By Patrick Fletcher Last updated
-
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024
The unofficial PGA Tour event comes from Albany Golf Club, where 20 of the world’s best players compete for a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
Key Takeaways From Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge Press Conference
The 15-time Major winner addressed the media for the first time since July ahead of hosting the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
‘Unreal’ – Billy Horschel Takes First Look At TGL Stadium
The eight-time PGA Tour winner, who will play for Atlanta Drive GC in the TGL, was impressed with what he saw of the playing area in the purpose-built SoFi Center
By Mike Hall Published