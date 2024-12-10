Tiger Woods To Make PNC Championship Return Alongside Son Charlie

It has been confirmed that Tiger Woods will return to action at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, with the tournament getting underway on the 21st December.

The news comes just a few months after Woods underwent back surgery in September to address spasms, with it unclear, at the time, as to when the 15-time Major winner would return to competitive play.

Opting to skip the Hero World Challenge, an event he hosts in The Bahamas, Woods did appear in the NBC Broadcast booth on the Sunday during the final round but, at the time, he remained coy as to when a return would be made, stating "we'll see" on whether it would be at the PNC Championship.

Now, just a few days on, it has been revealed that Woods will tee it up alongside son, Charlie, for a fifth time in the tournament, as both look to secure the title for the first time at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Charlie and Tiger in action during the 2023 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, the father-son duo have enjoyed some good results in Florida, finishing runners-up to Team Daly in 2021. Last year, the pair finished in a share of fifth.

“I’m very excited to head back to the PNC Championship next week with Charlie,” Woods stated. “Playing together is something we look forward to and it’s always more special when you're surrounded by friends and family.”

Along with Team Woods, defending champion Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, will return, as will the likes of Nelly Korda, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam.

