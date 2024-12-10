Tiger Woods To Make PNC Championship Return Alongside Son Charlie
The 15-time Major winner is set to tee it up for the first time since back surgery in September, with Team Woods making their fifth appearance in the tournament
It has been confirmed that Tiger Woods will return to action at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, with the tournament getting underway on the 21st December.
The news comes just a few months after Woods underwent back surgery in September to address spasms, with it unclear, at the time, as to when the 15-time Major winner would return to competitive play.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Opting to skip the Hero World Challenge, an event he hosts in The Bahamas, Woods did appear in the NBC Broadcast booth on the Sunday during the final round but, at the time, he remained coy as to when a return would be made, stating "we'll see" on whether it would be at the PNC Championship.
Now, just a few days on, it has been revealed that Woods will tee it up alongside son, Charlie, for a fifth time in the tournament, as both look to secure the title for the first time at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.
Previously, the father-son duo have enjoyed some good results in Florida, finishing runners-up to Team Daly in 2021. Last year, the pair finished in a share of fifth.
“I’m very excited to head back to the PNC Championship next week with Charlie,” Woods stated. “Playing together is something we look forward to and it’s always more special when you're surrounded by friends and family.”
Along with Team Woods, defending champion Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, will return, as will the likes of Nelly Korda, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
These Drivers Are Being Replaced In 2025 So Now Is The Best Time To Grab a Deal
New drivers look to be on the way early in 2025 so now is a great time to pick up some notable discounts models that impressed us this year
By Conor Keenan Published
-
American Pro DQ'd From LET Q-School Without Hitting A Shot
Gabby Lemieux travelled over to North Africa for Ladies European Tour Q-School but was disqualified on the first morning of action
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘To Say That McIlroy’s Season Was Not A Success Is Wide Of The Mark’
To say it's been a dramatic 2024 for Rory McIlroy is a bit of an understatement, with the four-time Major winner going through multiple highs and lows this year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Odds, Picks And Predictions
The mixed pairs event returns for another year, with 32 of the biggest names from both the PGA and LPGA Tour circuits featuring once again
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Equipment Change That Gained Justin Thomas 10 Yards At Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas produced a fine performance in the Bahamas partly down to a change of driver shaft that resulted in added distance off the tee
By Matt Cradock Published
-
It’s PGA Tour Q-School This Week… Here’s What You Need To Know
Arguably, Q-School is the biggest weekend for some players and, with four rounds of action coming up over the weekend, it's set to be an enthralling watch
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Coy Over PNC Championship Return
Speaking to NBC’s Dan Hicks during the final round of the Hero World Challenge, the 15-time Major winner gave a rather muted response to when his return may happen
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'A Natural Fit' - Tiger Woods Backs Keegan Bradley US Ryder Captaincy
The 15-time Major winner made his remarks during an appearance in the NBC Sports broadcasting booth in the final round of the Hero World Challenge
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Cruises To Hero World Challenge Title
The World No.1 dominated proceedings in the Bahamas, firing a nine-under-par 63 to cruise to a second Hero World Challenge title
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Hero World Challenge Final Round Tee Times
Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas will go out together in round four of the Hero World Challenge, with the latter holding a one-stroke lead...
By Jonny Leighfield Published