WATCH: 'That's Terrible' - Jamie Redknapp Finds Water Twice At Augusta's 12th Hole

The 12th hole at Augusta National is one of the most iconic par 3s in golf and has, over the years, played a huge part in the outcome of the Masters. In 2016, Jordan Spieth found the water multiple times here, whilst Francesco Molinari also found Rae's Creek while leading the tournament in 2019.

Despite measuring just 155-yards, many of the world's elite have found the water that guards the front of the green. Plenty have struck their shots into the drink and plenty will do so in the future and, on Saturday night, former England and Liverpool player, Jamie Redknapp, added his name to the list. Not once, but twice!

Watch the 48-year-olds attempts alongside Dame Laura Davies here.

Jamie Redknapp and Dame Laura Davies took on the famous 12th hole at Augusta National ahead of next weekend's Masters 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/ekfECG4K1gApril 3, 2022 See more

Sky Sports Golf presenter, Henni Koyack, was joined in the studio by Redknapp, as well as World Golf Hall of Famer, Davies, with the group chatting about Augusta National and the thrill of the Masters, specifically the par 3 12th hole, scene of many iconic moments.

Davies, who stated that the one time she played the hole she made a triple-bogey, stepped up to the simulator first with her tee shot just rolling off the back edge of the green on the left hand side. Importantly though, it was dry!

Redknapp, on the other hand, who has played Augusta National three times, didn't fair as well with his first shot, as his 8-iron was struck a bit fat. As a result, it found a watery grave in the creek just short of the green.

Tony Finau, Luke Donald, Redknapp and Ryan Smith sit on the Swilken Bridge during the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

His second wasn't much better. Although the contact was sweeter, the shape wasn't! And that too found the water short of the green, causing Redknapp to come out with the words "this is getting ugly isn't it, that's terrible!"

We'll give Redknapp the benefit of the doubt, as he is normally a pretty handy golfer! The Englishman is also a member of Queenswood in Surrey and actually teamed up with Luke Donald at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship; this was at the time when Donald was world No.1. At the tournament, the duo were paired with Rory McIlroy and his dad during the final round at St Andrews.