WATCH: Rory McIlroy Makes Hole-In-One At Travelers Championship
The World No.3 holed out from 214 yards for his first ever PGA Tour ace
Rory McIlroy made the first ace of his PGA Tour career during round one at the Travelers Championship.
The four-time Major champion holed out from 214 yards on the par 3 8th hole at TPC River Highlands.
Watch Rory McIlroy's hole-in-one at The Travelers Championship:
🚨RORY MCILROY HOLE-IN-ONE!! 🚨pic.twitter.com/xHU3VVhVrHJune 22, 2023
McIlroy got off to a slow start on Thursday in Connecticut, with a birdie on the 2nd followed up by two dropped shots on the 4th and 5th holes. He was one-over-par standing on the 8th tee but incredibly left the hole one-under-par after his stunning '1'.
He then almost holed out again on the 9th, this time from a fairway bunker, to leave a tap-in birdie for a two-under-par front nine.
Almost two hole-outs in a row for @McIlroyRory 👀 pic.twitter.com/eMn4DXLv1bJune 22, 2023
It's the Northern Irishman's second hole-in-one as a professional, after making his first at the 2015 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He holed a 9-iron from 177 yards on the 15th hole in the second round.
McIlroy is looking to bounce back on the PGA Tour this week after finishing one stroke behind Wyndham Clark at the US Open last week. McIlroy carded a final round 70 to miss out by one and record his second runner-up finish in a Major in the last 14 months.
His Major drought currently approaches nine years after his last victory at the 2014 PGA Championship, but his form is certainly trending towards a fifth Major and a second Claret Jug triumph at Royal Liverpool in next month's Open Championship.
"The more I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later it's going to happen for me. Just got to regroup and get focused for Hoylake in a few weeks' time," he said after the close call at Los Angeles Country Club.
"It is [exhausting competing for Majors], but at the same time, when I do finally win this next Major, it's going to be really, really sweet.
"I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another Major championship."
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
17 Things You Didn’t Know About Pablo Larrazabal
Get to know the charismatic Spaniard and multiple DP World Tour winner a little better
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'Wouldn't Be Too Hard To Re-Heat The Soup' - Schauffele On Player Feelings Post-Merger
Xander Schauffele says players have calmed down from their original outrage at the PGA Tour's PIF deal, but could still
By Paul Higham • Published