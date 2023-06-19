Travelers Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After the drama of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, which saw Wyndham Clark claim victory as Rory McIlroy missed out on a fifth Major title again, there’s little time to recuperate for most of the world’s best players.

That's because the latest of the PGA Tour’s designated events, the Travelers Championship, takes place at TPC River Highlands. That means, as well as a similarly world-class field to the Major, there’s also an identical purse - $20m, with the winner earning $3.6m.

Xander Schauffele had been in contention for the US Open title before a disappointing final round left him in a tie for 10th, but he will surely be confident of finding more of that early form in a tournament he won last year.

Shauffele followed that victory up with another win in the Genesis Scottish Open two weeks later, and he will be targeting a similar run with the next Major, the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, coming next month.

Clark also plays, fresh from his maiden Major title. The 29-year-old showed he has the nerve for the big occasion during the final round with a display that had only a couple of late wobbles as he held off the challenge of McIlroy.

After also winning the Wells Fargo Championship in May, Clark's stock is rising considerably - along with a career high world ranking - and he will be another hoping to challenge at the top of the leaderboard again.

McIlroy also follows up last week’s performance with an appearance this week. There was little wrong with his game during that final round at the US Oepn, and it was the latest encouraging display in a run that has stretched to four top-10 finishes in a row. The 34-year-old will be favourite to finally end his run without a Major win at the Open Championship, and will be keen to continue his solid form in Connecticut.

Another player who impressed in the US Open was Harris English, who finished T8. He won the 2021 Travelers Championship and will be hoping this week’s event brings him his first victory since that occasion.

Harris English hopes for his first win since winning the tournament in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, eight of the world’s top 10 are in the field this week, with only LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith and Jordan Spieth absent. That means the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa play too.

Another player in excellent form of late has been Tommy Fleetwood, who currently ranks 20th in the world. The 32-year-old came agonisingly close to his first PGA Tour win two weeks ago in the RBC Canadian Open. However, he eventually lost to Nick Taylor's incredible 72-foot putt in a playoff. Still, Fleetwood followed that performance up with successive 63s in the final two rounds of the US Open to finish tied for fifth, and he will be eager to continue that momentum.

One of the players Fleetwood shared that position with in Los Angeles was Rickie Fowler, who had gone into the final round tied for the lead. Despite missing out on his maiden Major title, though, it was generally another impressive display in an encouraging year for the American, and he will take plenty of optimism into this week’s event.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Travelers Championship Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

Travelers Championship Field 2023

