Travelers Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Hot on the heels of the US Open comes the latest designated event on the PGA Tour at TPC River Highlands
After the drama of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, which saw Wyndham Clark claim victory as Rory McIlroy missed out on a fifth Major title again, there’s little time to recuperate for most of the world’s best players.
That's because the latest of the PGA Tour’s designated events, the Travelers Championship, takes place at TPC River Highlands. That means, as well as a similarly world-class field to the Major, there’s also an identical purse - $20m, with the winner earning $3.6m.
Xander Schauffele had been in contention for the US Open title before a disappointing final round left him in a tie for 10th, but he will surely be confident of finding more of that early form in a tournament he won last year.
Shauffele followed that victory up with another win in the Genesis Scottish Open two weeks later, and he will be targeting a similar run with the next Major, the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, coming next month.
Clark also plays, fresh from his maiden Major title. The 29-year-old showed he has the nerve for the big occasion during the final round with a display that had only a couple of late wobbles as he held off the challenge of McIlroy.
After also winning the Wells Fargo Championship in May, Clark's stock is rising considerably - along with a career high world ranking - and he will be another hoping to challenge at the top of the leaderboard again.
McIlroy also follows up last week’s performance with an appearance this week. There was little wrong with his game during that final round at the US Oepn, and it was the latest encouraging display in a run that has stretched to four top-10 finishes in a row. The 34-year-old will be favourite to finally end his run without a Major win at the Open Championship, and will be keen to continue his solid form in Connecticut.
Another player who impressed in the US Open was Harris English, who finished T8. He won the 2021 Travelers Championship and will be hoping this week’s event brings him his first victory since that occasion.
In total, eight of the world’s top 10 are in the field this week, with only LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith and Jordan Spieth absent. That means the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa play too.
Another player in excellent form of late has been Tommy Fleetwood, who currently ranks 20th in the world. The 32-year-old came agonisingly close to his first PGA Tour win two weeks ago in the RBC Canadian Open. However, he eventually lost to Nick Taylor's incredible 72-foot putt in a playoff. Still, Fleetwood followed that performance up with successive 63s in the final two rounds of the US Open to finish tied for fifth, and he will be eager to continue that momentum.
One of the players Fleetwood shared that position with in Los Angeles was Rickie Fowler, who had gone into the final round tied for the lead. Despite missing out on his maiden Major title, though, it was generally another impressive display in an encouraging year for the American, and he will take plenty of optimism into this week’s event.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.
Travelers Championship Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
Travelers Championship Field 2023
- Aberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Bennett, Sam
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hahn, James
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Holmes, J.B.
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Benjamin
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McIlroy, Rory
- Merritt, Troy
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Novak, Andrew
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Svoboda, Andrew
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werenski, Richy
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
What Is The Payout For The Travelers Championship?
Like most other designated events on the PGA Tour in 2023, the Travelers Championship has a $20m purse. That's an identical sum to the US Open, and offers $3.6m to the victor.
Where Is The 2023 Travelers Championship?
The 2023 Travelers Championship takes place at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. The course features, lakes and ponds among rolling fairways lined with mature sycamore, oak, maple and eastern white pine trees.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
‘It’d Be Nice To Consider Me’ - Bryson DeChambeau Still Hopeful Of Making Ryder Cup Team
The former US Open champion and LIV Golf player hasn't giving up hope of teeing it up in Rome
By Michael Weston • Published
-
How To Get Tickets For The 2024 Open At Royal Troon
The R&A has announced when the ticket ballot will open for next year's Open at the famous Ayrshire links
By Michael Weston • Published