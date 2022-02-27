WATCH: PGA Tour Pro Chips In Whilst On The Green

Chipping is perhaps the most difficult part of the game of golf. There's the threat of duffing it in front of you or even thinning it through the green. Just making a clean contact with the golf ball can be a win in most golfer's eyes.

During the final round of the Honda Classic though, Brian Gay produced a chip shot that would have made the most experienced golfers hide behind their sofas, as the five-time PGA Tour winner not only clipped a chip off one of PGA National's greens, but ended up holing said chip!

Watch the superb shot below:

As the American made his way to the iconic 'Bear Trap', the 50-year-old stuck his tee shot onto the front edge of the green. The problem was that, although he hit the front left portion of the green, the pin was tucked on the back left portion, with a bunker and rough making a putt almost an impossibility.

Faced with a tricky scenario, Gay pulled out a wedge and played a simply stunning shot, with his chip landing perfectly over the bunker and rolling into the centre of the cup for an unlikely birdie.

So far this week, the par 3 15th has ranked as the 4th hardest hole at the Honda Classic, with many, many players racking up double and triple bogeys on the 178-yard layout!