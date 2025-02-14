Watch: Patrick Reed Sends Watering Hole Wild With LIV Golf Adelaide Ace

Patrick Reed sent the LIV Golf Adelaide fans wild when he hit a hole-in-one at the Watering Hole at the Grange Golf Club

Patrick Reed celebrates his hole-in-one at LIV Golf Adelaide
(Image credit: Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)
Paul Higham
By
published

There were more wild, beer-throwing celebrations at the famous Watering Hole at LIV Golf Adelaide once again after Patrick Reed hit a hole-in-one in the first round.

The 12th hole at the Grange Golf Club is a stadium hole built to mirror the famous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and it provided a similar atmosphere when Reed landed his ace.

It was by far the highlight of Reed's day as he shot a one-over 73 in his first round, but bagging an ace at this hole will be a moment to remember.

In a similar scene to when Chase Koepka made a hole-in-one in 2023, fans at the Watering Hole went crazy when Reed's ball landed a couple of yards from the hole, grabbed and turned before ducking into the cup.

Plastic beer cups came showering down onto the tee box as 4 Aces man Reed bounced down the hole hugging and high-fiving anybody he could find.

"It was unreal. My throat still hurts from it," said Reed after his round. "The crazy thing was the adrenaline afterwards. I was shaking going back to the tee and just couldn't kind of calm down and settle into the round after that point. It's one of those things that you don't really expect.

"I know the caddies and the guys I was playing with, as they were walking off the green, they were just complaining about how soaked they were. I didn't feel anything. I couldn't feel anything at that point.

"It's awesome to give the fans what they want. That's why we want to be out here; golf but louder. Anytime you can bring that energy, especially at a place like this, these crowds are outstanding, and to go out there on that hole and give them what they want, it's always nice not having to putt on any hole. It was awesome."

Plenty of different angles have been shared on social media of Reed's ace, including from new LIV Golf ambassador Rick Shiels, who is in Australia covering the tournament in his new role.

Fans pack out the Watering Hole each year, with plenty of liquid refreshment and music to keep them entertained along with the golf - but there's nothing more entertaining than a hole-in-one in this sport.

Despite Reed's ace, he still ended day one seven shots behind leader Sam Horsfield after the Englishman shot a fine 66 at the Grange.

The Majesticks man has a pair of Torque GC players chasing him as both Carlos Ortiz and Joaquin Niemann shot five-under rounds of 67.

Dustin Johnson continued his fine start to the season after backing up his T4 finish in Riyadh with a four-under start in Adelaide, where he's joined by Abraham Ancer and Bryson DeChambeau.

Lucas Herbert is the leading Australian on one under, with his Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith a shot behind him after a level-par 72.

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)

A photo posted by on

TOPICS
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸