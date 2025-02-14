Watch: Patrick Reed Sends Watering Hole Wild With LIV Golf Adelaide Ace
Patrick Reed sent the LIV Golf Adelaide fans wild when he hit a hole-in-one at the Watering Hole at the Grange Golf Club
There were more wild, beer-throwing celebrations at the famous Watering Hole at LIV Golf Adelaide once again after Patrick Reed hit a hole-in-one in the first round.
The 12th hole at the Grange Golf Club is a stadium hole built to mirror the famous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and it provided a similar atmosphere when Reed landed his ace.
It was by far the highlight of Reed's day as he shot a one-over 73 in his first round, but bagging an ace at this hole will be a moment to remember.
In a similar scene to when Chase Koepka made a hole-in-one in 2023, fans at the Watering Hole went crazy when Reed's ball landed a couple of yards from the hole, grabbed and turned before ducking into the cup.
Plastic beer cups came showering down onto the tee box as 4 Aces man Reed bounced down the hole hugging and high-fiving anybody he could find.
"It was unreal. My throat still hurts from it," said Reed after his round. "The crazy thing was the adrenaline afterwards. I was shaking going back to the tee and just couldn't kind of calm down and settle into the round after that point. It's one of those things that you don't really expect.
"I know the caddies and the guys I was playing with, as they were walking off the green, they were just complaining about how soaked they were. I didn't feel anything. I couldn't feel anything at that point.
"It's awesome to give the fans what they want. That's why we want to be out here; golf but louder. Anytime you can bring that energy, especially at a place like this, these crowds are outstanding, and to go out there on that hole and give them what they want, it's always nice not having to putt on any hole. It was awesome."
Incredible hole in one by @PReedGolf on the Watering Hole!! 😲🍻 pic.twitter.com/yibcK5Z9AzFebruary 14, 2025
Plenty of different angles have been shared on social media of Reed's ace, including from new LIV Golf ambassador Rick Shiels, who is in Australia covering the tournament in his new role.
Fans pack out the Watering Hole each year, with plenty of liquid refreshment and music to keep them entertained along with the golf - but there's nothing more entertaining than a hole-in-one in this sport.
Despite Reed's ace, he still ended day one seven shots behind leader Sam Horsfield after the Englishman shot a fine 66 at the Grange.
The Majesticks man has a pair of Torque GC players chasing him as both Carlos Ortiz and Joaquin Niemann shot five-under rounds of 67.
Dustin Johnson continued his fine start to the season after backing up his T4 finish in Riyadh with a four-under start in Adelaide, where he's joined by Abraham Ancer and Bryson DeChambeau.
Lucas Herbert is the leading Australian on one under, with his Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith a shot behind him after a level-par 72.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
