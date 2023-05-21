PGA Championship Purse And Prize Money 2023
Not only will the winner take home the Wanamaker trophy, but also a hefty paycheck
The PGA Championship features a star-studded leaderboard going into the final day, with Brooks Koepka looking to secure a third Wanamaker trophy and a fifth Major championship.
Behind him though are the likes of Ryder Cup players Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, as well as the lone PGA professional, Michael Block, who will be searching for the largest paycheck of his career as he tees it up alongside McIlroy during the final round at Oak Hill.
Talking of a paycheck, there is a lot up for grabs in Rochester, aside from just the Wanamaker trophy, with a record prize purse on offer, as the 76 players who made the weekend battle it out on Sunday.
Last year, the tournament purse was $15 million but, in 2023, that has been increased to $17.5 million, with the winner picking up $3.15 million for his efforts! Incredibly, the overall purse has seen an increase of $6.5 million in just a three-year period, with $11 million being offered in 2020 at TPC Harding Park.
The PGA Championship isn't the only tournament that has seen an increase this year. In April, the Masters' purse went up to $18 million, whilst the Players Championship received an increase that saw it boast a $25 million tournament purse.
As the leader will leave Oak Hill $3.15 million richer, we take a look at the full prize money breakdown here, with 76 players each receiving a paycheck for their hard work this week:
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY 2023
- 1st: $3,150,000
- 2nd: $1,890,000
- 3rd: $1,190,000
- 4th: $840,000
- 5th: $700,000
- 6th: $620,000
- 7th: $575,000
- 8th: $535,000
- 9th: $500,000
- 10th: $465,000
- 11th: $430,000
- 12th: $395,000
- 13th: $365,000
- 14th: $335,000
- 15th: $309,000
- 16th: $288,000
- 17th: $268,000
- 18th: $248,000
- 19th: $228,000
- 20th: $213,000
- 21st: $198,000
- 22nd: $185,000
- 23rd: $175,000
- 24th: $165,000
- 25th: $155,000
- 26th: $145,000
- 27th: $135,000
- 28th: $125,000
- 29th: $116,500
- 30th: $110,000
- 31st: $105,000
- 32nd: $100,000
- 33rd: $95,000
- 34th: $90,000
- 35th: $85,000
- 36th: $80,000
- 37th: $75,000
- 38th: $70,000
- 39th: $65,000
- 40th: $60,000
- 41st: $55,000
- 42nd: $50,000
- 43rd: $48,000
- 44th: $46,000
- 45th: $44,000
- 46th: $43,000
- 47th: $42,000
- 48th: $41,000
- 49th: $40,000
- 50th: $39,000
- 51st: $38,000
- 52nd: $37,000
- 53rd: $36,500
- 54th: $36,000
- 55th: $35,500
- 56th: $35,000
- 57th: $34,500
- 58th: $34,000
- 59th: $33,500
- 60th: $33,000
- 61st: $32,500
- 62nd: $32,000
- 63rd: $31,500
- 64th: $31,000
- 65th: $30,500
- 66th: $30,000
- 67th: $29,500
- 68th: $29,000
- 69th: $28,500
- 70th: $28,000
- 71st: $27,500
- 72nd: $27,000
- 73rd: $26,500
- 74th: $26,000
- 75th: $25,500
- 76th: $25,000
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Championship Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates: Who Will Win?
Who will win the PGA Championship? Brooks Koepka leads the way, but there are plenty of top players lurking on the leaderboard
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Published
-
'I Don't Care, It's Not A Big Deal' - DeChambeau Responds After Being Booed At PGA Championship
Both Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka gave their thoughts after being booed on the first tee during round three
By Matt Cradock • Published