PGA Championship Purse And Prize Money 2023

The PGA Championship features a star-studded leaderboard going into the final day, with Brooks Koepka looking to secure a third Wanamaker trophy and a fifth Major championship.

Behind him though are the likes of Ryder Cup players Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, as well as the lone PGA professional, Michael Block, who will be searching for the largest paycheck of his career as he tees it up alongside McIlroy during the final round at Oak Hill.

Talking of a paycheck, there is a lot up for grabs in Rochester, aside from just the Wanamaker trophy, with a record prize purse on offer, as the 76 players who made the weekend battle it out on Sunday.

Last year, the tournament purse was $15 million but, in 2023, that has been increased to $17.5 million, with the winner picking up $3.15 million for his efforts! Incredibly, the overall purse has seen an increase of $6.5 million in just a three-year period, with $11 million being offered in 2020 at TPC Harding Park.

The PGA Championship isn't the only tournament that has seen an increase this year. In April, the Masters' purse went up to $18 million, whilst the Players Championship received an increase that saw it boast a $25 million tournament purse.

As the leader will leave Oak Hill $3.15 million richer, we take a look at the full prize money breakdown here, with 76 players each receiving a paycheck for their hard work this week:

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY 2023

  • 1st: $3,150,000
  • 2nd: $1,890,000
  • 3rd: $1,190,000
  • 4th: $840,000
  • 5th: $700,000
  • 6th: $620,000
  • 7th: $575,000
  • 8th: $535,000
  • 9th: $500,000
  • 10th: $465,000
  • 11th: $430,000
  • 12th: $395,000
  • 13th: $365,000
  • 14th: $335,000
  • 15th: $309,000
  • 16th: $288,000
  • 17th: $268,000
  • 18th: $248,000
  • 19th: $228,000
  • 20th: $213,000
  • 21st: $198,000
  • 22nd: $185,000
  • 23rd: $175,000
  • 24th: $165,000
  • 25th: $155,000
  • 26th: $145,000
  • 27th: $135,000
  • 28th: $125,000
  • 29th: $116,500
  • 30th: $110,000
  • 31st: $105,000
  • 32nd: $100,000
  • 33rd: $95,000
  • 34th: $90,000
  • 35th: $85,000
  • 36th: $80,000
  • 37th: $75,000
  • 38th: $70,000
  • 39th: $65,000
  • 40th: $60,000
  • 41st: $55,000
  • 42nd: $50,000
  • 43rd: $48,000
  • 44th: $46,000
  • 45th: $44,000
  • 46th: $43,000
  • 47th: $42,000
  • 48th: $41,000
  • 49th: $40,000
  • 50th: $39,000
  • 51st: $38,000
  • 52nd: $37,000
  • 53rd: $36,500
  • 54th: $36,000
  • 55th: $35,500
  • 56th: $35,000
  • 57th: $34,500
  • 58th: $34,000
  • 59th: $33,500
  • 60th: $33,000
  • 61st: $32,500
  • 62nd: $32,000
  • 63rd: $31,500
  • 64th: $31,000
  • 65th: $30,500
  • 66th: $30,000
  • 67th: $29,500
  • 68th: $29,000
  • 69th: $28,500
  • 70th: $28,000
  • 71st: $27,500
  • 72nd: $27,000
  • 73rd: $26,500
  • 74th: $26,000
  • 75th: $25,500
  • 76th: $25,000
