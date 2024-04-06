WATCH: Ludvig Aberg Drives Par Four... Despite His Clubhead Breaking

Ludvig Aberg has already established himself as one of the PGA Tour's most accurate drivers and did that reputation no harm when he drove the par-four 17th green at the Valero Texas Open, despite his clubhead breaking midway through his swing.

The Swede has enjoyed a remarkable first year on Tour since turning professional last summer, claiming his first win at the RSM Classic and being part of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone.

Aberg currently finds himself in contention at TPC San Antonio, after a fast start in the third round saw him make two birdies in his first five holes.

Starting on the back nine, the 24-year-old birdied the 12th and 14th but enjoyed a highlight-reel moment on the 17th hole when his driver head snapped clean off having made contact with his tee shot.

Remarkably, the ball still found its way onto the green, bouncing down from the right rough to give the World No. 9 an eagle opportunity. In the end, it would be just a birdie, but that saw him move within seven shots of runaway overnight leader Akshay Bhatia.

Despite his meteoric rise, Aberg has yet to make an appearance as a professional in a Major championship. He will do so next week at The Masters and, despite his inexperience, sees no reason why he can't contend.

“I mean, I’d like to think so, absolutely. I feel like I know my capabilities and I know my qualities,” Aberg said, speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly. “All I can do is prepare for each event the best way I can and then see where that takes me.”