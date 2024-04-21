Watch: Low Amateur Winner Hits One Of The Craziest Shots Of 2024 At Chevron Championship

Golf is a game that can throw up all manner of surprises and, at the Chevron Championship, amateur Jasmine Koo produced a shot that we certainly haven't seen before!

Playing the 18th hole, a par 5 which many could reach in two, Koo was leading the low amateur section of the tournament and, after finding the fairway with her tee shot, it seemed that the title was hers. However, what happened next was a huge slice of luck...

Wait for it..Jasmine Koo BOUNCES it out of the water 🤯

Striking her fairway wood, the ball never looked like getting over the lake, that was until it struck the Chevron Championship advertisement board in the middle of the water and vaulted over the back of the green.

The incident definitely saved Koo from making a big number on the scorecard and, to really capitalize, the American ended up making birdie, a score which was likely two shots better than if the ball had found the drink.

Making four at the last, Koo finished just outside the top 10 with a three-under-par tournament total. More importantly, for the World No. 20 amateur, she topped the low amateur standings, beating recent Augusta National Women's Amateur champion, Lottie Woad, by two strokes.

Koo finished in solo fourth at the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the moment at the last, Koo stated: "I was really in between clubs, so I went with my 5-wood and chunked it because the ball was above my feet. Thankfully it finished on the fringe and I managed to get up-and-down for the birdie."

Amongst the big names Koo beat included Solheim Cup stars Linn Grant and Anna Nordqvist, as well as Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Lydia Ko.