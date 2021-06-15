Westwood's wife Helen Storey has also been his caddie since 2018.

Who Is Lee Westwood’s Wife?

Lee Westwood has had a stellar 2021, finishing runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, all with his wife Helen Storey on the bag.

Storey’s first weekend as caddy saw Westwood win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2018, the Englishman’s 24th European Tour title at the time.

Since then they have had a lot of success together, and tied the knot in 2021 as well.

We get to know Helen Storey below.

Who Is Lee Westwood’s Wife?

Lee Westwood got married to Helen Storey in 2021 in Las Vegas.

The wedding took place just before the US Open and when asked about it during the Wednesday press conference he said;

“This week’s going to be new — it’s going to be husband and wife. She might kind of give me the elbow a bit more often, but it’s a very relaxed relationship anyway. We just enjoy ourselves, trying to have a good time out there.”

He was also asked if the tournament at Torrey Pines counted as the honeymoon but he joked with this response; “Should do, shouldn’t it? I keep telling her that, but I think she’s got her eye on somewhere where I don’t take the golf clubs.”

Westwood and Storey got together in late 2015 after Westwood got divorced from his wife.

The pair met, it is believed, through Westwood’s friend Graham Wylie who is married to Storey’s sister.

Wylie owns Close House Golf Club in Newcastle where Westwood is attached.

Storey is from Newcastle and is a fitness consultant.

As far as the player/caddie partnership goes, she came on the bag for the Made in Denmark tournament prior to the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Ever since, apart from a couple of weeks in which Lee’s Sam caddied, she has been on the Englishman’s bag.

Related: Who Is Lee Westwood’s Caddie

She looks to be a decent player herself, as shown in a video of her hitting a shot during practice:

The 10-time Ryder Cup player practises at Close House and lives just north in Edinburgh with Storey, where he donated lots of golf memorabilia to a charity shop in 2018.

Previously Westwood was married to Laurae Coltart, the sister of Scottish Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart. They divorced in 2015.