Watch: Hovland Makes Incredible Hole-In-One On Par Four At The Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland was already coming into the Ryder Cup with plenty of hype about how well he's been playing - and he's stoked that fire even more with an incredible ace for an albatross in practice.

Hovland teed off on the shot par-four fifth hole, down as 302 yards on the Marco Simone scorecard, using just a 3-wood with distance no problem.

It was bang on line from the off, and Hovland turned and walked away satisfied that he'd hit a good one.

However, he wasn't initially sure just how good it was until the crowds down by the fifth green started to go crazy when the ball landed softly, took a couple of bounces then dived into the cup.

Hovland celebrated looking almost a bit embarrassed, while European teammates Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton jumped on his back and bounced around the tee box in delight.

Now, we must mention that this was his second ball, as players often hit a couple off the tees in practice to the different pin positions, but still...

And while it's a bit early for Ryder Cup omens, but Hovland obviously isn't in bad touch as he prepares to face the Americans to try and win back the trophy.

Watch Hovland make his incredible albatross below...

Viktor Hovland made a hole-in-one on a par 4 in Ryder Cup practice - wow!!

Viktor Hovland has just made a HOLE-IN-ONE during the #RyderCup practice session ⭐️

VIKTOR HOVLAND JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE ON THE PAR-4 5TH AT MARCO SIMONE! 🤯

And Hovland has already voiced his confidence has increased for this Ryder Cup from the last, mainly due to the huge strides he's taken in his short game.

"I felt like I played okay that week, but I lacked the special things in the matches to where you really flip the momentum around and you can build on a big putt or an up-and-down or maybe a chip-in or something like that," said Hovland.

"That just wasn’t there. I hit a lot of great iron shots into tough pin positions, but I just didn’t finish it off.

(Image credit: Credit: X / @espenblaker)

"I think this time around with all the work that I’ve done on the short game and some of the accomplishments that I’ve made in the last few tournaments and throughout the year, I feel like I’m a lot more accomplished.

"Even if I don’t have my game or I don’t hit it as well as I would have liked, I still feel like I can win or get up-and-down from a terrible spot.

"It’s not like, oh, I have to be in the perfect spot to have a chance to win the match. There’s a belief and a confidence that I can get myself out of any situation, and I think that’s a huge turnaround from last time."